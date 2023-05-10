REGION — Maine Trails Month kicks off Saturday, June 2 and runs until Sunday, July 2. Love Maine Trails Month (LMTM) is a collective statewide month of trail stewardship where trail maintaining organizations, municipalities, state and federal agencies, staff and volunteers come together to perform a variety of trail work projects throughout Maine, engaging volunteers and raising awareness of the ethic of care and magnitude of scale required to maintain Maine’s trails. Love Maine Trails Month is organized by the Maine Trails Coalition in partnership with Maine Trail Finder.

In order to participate: Volunteer for a workday and find a work day location on Maine Trail Finder at https://www.mainetrailfinder.com/love-maine-trails-month

Volunteers who log their LMTM participation through Maine Trail Finder will earn a Virtuous Volunteer Badge and be put into a drawing for prizes from participating Maine Outdoor Brands.

Or host a trail workday at your organization. To host a LMTM work day visit the host page on Maine Trail Finder.

Organizations who participate and submit the required reports may be selected to receive a $1,000 award.

