Armistice(ARM-is-tiss—rhymes with farm is this) An armistice is an agreement between two countries or groups to stop fighting while an attempt is made to officially end a war. Meg, whose father was a Marine, was glad when an armistice was reached so the fighting would stop and he would be safe.
