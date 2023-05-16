Austin Adams of Canton is the son of Travis Adams and Becky Adams.

During his years at Dirigo High School, Austin has participated in golf, basketball and baseball, all four year of high school.

Out of school, he enjoys golfing at the dale with the boys.

He plans to attend Central Maine Community College, with a career objective in Precision Machining.

Junbei Chen of Rumford is the daughter of Na Hu.

During her years at Dirigo High School, Junbei has been a member of the Speech and Debate Team, Civil Rights Team and Band.

Outside of school, she enjoys lounging around and thinking about deep topics.

She plans to attend Wellesley College, with a career objective in Neuroscience/Undecided.

Joseph Conron of Canton is the son of John Conron and Christine Carrigan.

During his years at Dirigo High School, Joe has played football. He has been the Student School Board Representative, and is member of NHS.

He plans to attend the University of Arizona, with a major in Engineering.

Jenna Gallant of Canton is the daughter of Shane Gallant and Katie Gallant.

During her years at Dirigo High School, Jenna has participated in cheer and tennis, has been vice president of her class, and has been an officer of their National Honor Society chapter.

Outside of school Jenna enjoys creating art, reading, and hanging out with her friends.

She plans to attend Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute to major in Biomedical Engineering.

Trent Holman of Dixfield is the son of Randy Holman and Stacey Gilbert, and brother to Alexis Holman. During his years at Dirigo High School, Holman has participated in football, basketball and baseball, has been a member of National Honor Society, and tutors at the middle school.

Outside of school, he enjoys hanging out with friends and family, and officiating youth sports.

He plans to attend the University of Maine Farmington, with a career objective in Business Administration.

Advertisement

Emma MacFarlane of Dixfield is the daughter of Shawn and Beth MacFarlane.

During her years at Dirigo she has participated in Softball, Student Council and National Honor Society. Outside of school she enjoys hunting, snowmobiling, and spending time with friends.

She plans to attend Husson University, to study Pharmacy and Health Science.

Grace Robbins of Dixfield is the daughter of Scott and Jessica Robbins.

During her years at Dirigo High School, she has participated in field hockey, basketball, softball, national honor society. She has served as the President for the Class of 2023.

She plans to attend the Boston University, majoring in Business Administration.

Abigail Therriault of Peru is the daughter of Lynne and Phil Therriault.

Throughout her time at Dirigo High School she participated in cross country, nordic ski, track, chess club. Outside of school she enjoys snowboarding.

She plans to attend CMCC for nursing.

Lilly Turner of Peru is the daughter of Neil and Bonnie McKenna

In her spare time, she likes to go thrifting.

She will attend Central Maine Community College to study Business Administration.

Kara Woods of Peru is the daughter of Craig and Angela Woods.

During her years at Dirigo High School, Kara participated in field hockey and has been a class officer (treasurer) an NHS and NTHS member. She also attended Region 9 and has her CNA certification.

Outside of school she likes being with her family and friends.

She plans to attend Central Maine Community College for 2 years for nursing. Then, transfer to another college (undecided) to finish out her degree.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: