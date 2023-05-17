Sales

JAY — Friends of Special Olympics. In conjunction with VFW Post in Jay will hold its annual yard sale this year on July 1st from 9 to 3. This sale has grown over the years to a wonderful event thanks to our gracious community. We will be accepting new or slightly used donations from now to June 25. No clothing or books please .So check out your attics, garages, storage sheds and junk drawers and make a donation to this worthwhile event. For more information call Janice at 897-2122. Thanks in advanced for you continued support..

NORTH JAY — North Jay Grange #10 is planning another indoor/outdoor sale on May 20 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Located at the corner of Route 4 and Route 17 in North Jay, there will be new craft supplies and new craft items. Also, always different, and interesting things, household goods, lots of books, clothes for men, women, kids and baby clothing and toys. This is a great place to find good, clean, gently used clothes for all sizes, plus footwear, coats, jackets etc. Proceeds from the sales help support Grange projects that directly help the community. FMI – call 207-208-9225.

FARMINGTON — Calling all vendors. Want to clean out your garage, basement or attic AND help the Franklin County Animal Shelter at the same time? It is time to register for Maine’s Mega Yard Sale scheduled for Saturday, June 17, rain or shine from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Farmington fairgrounds. Now is the time to register to sell your hand crafts, antiques, direct sale items or unwanted items. Booths are assigned on a “first come, first served” basis, so don’t wait.

All proceeds from space rental and admission fees go directly to our furry friends at the FCAS while all of your sales go directly into your pocket. Spaces can be reserved for $35. Each spot is 12’ x 12’ [approximately]. Register online and get all of the details here: https://fcanimalshelter.org/maine-mega-yard-sale-2023. Questions? Call the FCAS at 207-778-2638 or email [email protected]

EAST DIXFIELD — Saturday, May 27, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mystic Valley Grange on Route 17 in East Dixfield (Next to the Fire Station) is holding a sale to benefit the Grange and community service. Household items, jeans, antiques, dishes, jewelry, etc. Vendors welcome, tables are $10 each. For more i9nformation contact Janet at 491-6092 or Nancy at 623-0395.

Suppers

JAY — Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post 3335, 64 Jewell St. take-out supper menu scheduled for May 19 the meal will feature ham, scalloped potatoes, peas, and Pina colada fluff for $12. On May 26 the meal will be Beef Stroganoff, Caesar salad, Peanut Butter Poke Cake for $12. Serving starts at 5 p.m. Call Janice early at 897-2122 to reserve your meal. Annual Memorial Day Chicken Barbecue – Monday, May 29. Served at 1 p.m. for $12. Call Janice by May 27 to reserve your meals. 897-2122. Half of a BBQ chicken, macaroni salad, chips, chocolate chip cookies, all for $12. Eat in dining also available.

INDUSTRY — Saturday, May 20, Bean and Casserole Supper at the Industry Town Hall from 5 – 6 p.m. to benefit the Shorey Chapel new roof. Menu includes baked beans, casseroles, vegetables, breads, and desserts. Adults – $10 and children – $5.

Music

CHESTERVILLE – In their final concert of the school year, on Sunday, May 21 the renowned Franklin County Fiddlers will perform at the Chesterville Center Union Meeting House at 3 p.m. The Sunday afternoon concert on May 21 is free with donations encouraged to support the Franklin County Fiddlers and the non-profit Meeting House, both of which rely on fund-raising. Refreshments will be served. The Meeting House and its privy are fully accessible to those with mobility impairment. FMI call 779-0660 or email [email protected] or visit the website www.chestervillemeetinghouse.org.

Plant sales

INDUSTRY — Saturday, May 27, Annual Plant Sales at Shorey Chapel, 1109 Industry Rd. There will also be a plant sale (and food sale), 9 a.m. – noon to benefit its roof fund. For more info call Judy/Dale @778-2157.

INDUSTRY — Industry Town Hall will have its plant sale Saturday, May 27 from 9 am – 1 p.m., to benefit local youth programs. For more info or to donate plants call Maria @ 578-1200 or Val @ 779-7753

WILTON — St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Wilton will have a plant sale fundraiser on May 20 from 9 a.m. to Noon in the church parking lot. You can find perennials, seedlings (veggies, herb, flower), houseplants, and gently used gardening books and items. Great prices. St. Luke’s is located at 59 High St. (corner of High and School Streets) in Wilton. FMI: 207-645-2639. stlukeswilton.org. Contact: Lisa Lindsay, church office: 645-2639 or email: [email protected]

ATV

JAY — Western Maine ATV Club wants riders to know that trails are closed due to damage from the May 1 floods. This also means the access roads are also closed. The heavy rain on May 1 did a lot of damage to the Whistle Stop Trail so it may be a while before the trails can open. Respect landowners and stay off the trails, abuse it and lose the privilege.

Meetings will be on the first Wednesday night each month at 7 p.m. at the Jay Town Office. It is open to the public, hope to see you there. Dates are June 7, July 5, August 2, August 16 (two in August as we prepare for the toy run) and Sept. 6. Sept 9 will be the Annual Whistle Stop toy run. Mark +your calendars. Anyone with questions can contact us at 207-897-2926 or email me at [email protected] (be sure to add in the subject line: ATV Club or it might get overlooked). Visit us on Facebook at Western ME ATV Club for updates.

LIVERMORE — Brettuns Wheelers ATV Club meets the second Tuesday of each month at the Livermore Community Building, 29 Church St. Next month it is June 13 at 7 p.m. Work party June 3, meet at Crash Road crossing at 8 a.m.

Library

CARRABASSETT VALLEY — Carrabassett Valley Public Library open hours are Spring ~ Summer ~ Fall. Tuesday – Friday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Closed Sundays & Mondays. Winter hours from January 2 – Patriots’ Day are Tuesday – Saturday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

NEW VINEYARD — New Vineyard Public Library Plant, Bake and Book Sale. Smith Hall, RT 27, New Vineyard, Saturday, May 20, from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Join us and take your mind off those pesky little biting bugs – and choose from our great selection of plants for vegetable and flower gardens, together with wonderful home bake pies and cookies. Of course, a selection of books, DVDs for your summer reading and watching pleasure. Maybe a surprise item or 2. All proceeds benefit the New Vineyard Public Library. FMI – 652-2250

Workshops

FARMINGTON — The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) is pleased to announce public listening sessions/scoping workshops to gather public input on conservation, recreation, and economic opportunities – including the concept of a National Wildlife Refuge – in the High Peaks Region of Western Maine. The workshops will be held in Farmington at the University of Maine North Dining Hall on May 18. They will run from 3:30 – 7:30 p.m. and participants are invited to stop in at any time at their convenience. For more information about the workshops please contact Paul Casey, USFWS, ([email protected] or 603-482-3415 ext. 151)

FARMINGTON — Join Wears & Wares for Women, Whimsy, and Wine on Wednesday June 7, from 5:30 – 7 p.m. The cost is $25 per Wednesday and is limited to 12 participants. Must be 21 to participate.

Enjoy focused time to relax, be creative and sample a variety of wine selections with appetizers. All materials and instruction for projects will be provided for these creative sessions although participants are welcome to bring their own projects to share. This is a great way to learn new skills, complete projects, and meet new friends. Wears & Wares is located at 413 Wilton Road.

Lunches

FARMINGTON — Old South First Congregational Church, 235 Main St. Farmington, will be serving its monthly free community lunch on Saturday, May 20 at noon. The menu: meat loaf, macaroni and cheese, peas, biscuits and cake. Eat in or take out available. For local delivery: call ahead (778-0424) and choose the “community lunch” option

INDUSTRY — The Industry Community Kitchen is once again hosting monthly luncheons/socials at the Industry Town Hall. Socialize with friends from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. with a FREE lunch at noon. Luncheons are usually held the first Thursday of each month, next month the date will be June1. All are welcome so hope to see you there. For more info contact Vicci @ 778-6722 or Amy @ 778-4158.

