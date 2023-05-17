LIVERMORE FALLS — At the May 14 First Baptist Church of Livermore Falls service the Worship Service began at 10:30 a.m. as Kay Watson, song leader, read announcements for the upcoming week and invited all to join in the singing of two praise songs: “Praise the Lord With the Sound of Trumpet” and “She Will Be Called Blessed”. Pastor Russ Thayer read the call to worship from Psalm150. He then led us into prayer time. Many people gave praises to Mothers who raised them and taught them as they matured. Others asked for prayers for friends and family members.

The first hymn was, “Happy the Home When God Is There.” Last week, Tini Eastman presented the Mission Moment as she spoke to the Congregation about One Great Hour of Sharing. This week, Kay Watson spoke to us. Both ladies spoke about the importance of giving to the One Great Hour of Sharing. All of the donations are sent to the Good News Farm where vegetables are grown, and animals are raised to feed families in villages around the African nation of Togo. The farm is sponsored by The Good News Baptist Church in Togo.

During the Offertory, organist Maggie Houlihan and pianist Margaret Emery played “The Family Prayer Song”. After the prayer for tithes and offerings, The Worship Team sang a lively spiritual, “Down To the River To Pray”. Pastor Thayer introduced his sermon as he read from the Book of Proverbs, Chapter 31, Verses 10 – 31, which describes the value of a woman. His sermon, titled, A Holy Woman”, spoke to us about the treatment of women by men through the centuries since Biblical times. During early centuries, women were the heartbeat of the family unit.

The husbands were busy making decisions about the village where they lived and made laws to govern. In the meantime, women were raising the children, cooking, and feeding the family, taking care of the household, educating the children, teaching valuable life lessons, and most importantly, the women taught the children about the love of God. They were taught respect for others as well as themselves and taught to love God and to be thankful for all God did for them every day. God was at the center of every household.

The Service ended as we sang the last hymn, “A Christian Home”, and after the Benediction, we sang, “Bind Us Together”.

Announcements: 1. Tuesday: Bible Study takes place in the Sturtevant Room at 10 a.m. 2. Thursday: Mary’s Lunch is held in the vestry from 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. All ladies are welcome. Also, at 1 p.m., the Worship Team meets in the sanctuary, rehearsing music for the upcoming service each week. 3. We are collecting cereal for the Food Cupboard during May. In June, we will collect canned spaghetti sauce. 4. The Soap ‘N More Store will be open on Saturday, May 27, from 9 a.m. to Noon. 5. The next Hymnsing will take place on Sunday, May 28, at 7 p.m.. 6. The Summer Festival will be held on Saturday, June 24.

