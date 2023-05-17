REGION — University of Maine Cooperative Extension will offer a new series of online workshops about preserving Maine foods throughout the summer and fall. The first in the series, Canning Low-Sugar Jams and Jellies, will be held from 1–1:45 p.m. June 8.

Additional topics for webinars in the “Preserving the Maine Harvest” series will include canning, freezing, drying and fermenting. Instructors will provide research-based information and demonstrate recipes in an interactive format.

Registration is required; a $5 donation per session is optional. Register on the program webpage https://extension.umaine.edu/food-health/food-preservation/hands-on-workshops/ to receive the webinar link and other resources. For more information or to request reasonable accommodations contact Kate McCarty, 207.781.6099; [email protected]

Date: May 21

Topic: Preserving Greens and Herbs

Location: Bryant Pond Learning Center, 17 Conservation Ln, Bryant Pond

Advertisement

Time: 1 – 4:30 p.m.

Cost: $95 (part of Becoming an Outdoors Woman)

To register: Register online.

Date: June 8

Topic: Canning Low-Sugar Jams & Jellies Webinar

Location: Online

Advertisement

Time: 1 – 1:45 p.m.

Cost: Free; optional donation of $5

To register: Register online at https://extension.umaine.edu/register/product/preserving-the-maine-harvest-webinar-series-2023/

Date: June 23

Topic: Canning Strawberry Jam & Jelly

Location: Maine Tasting Center, 506 Old Bath Rd., Wiscasset

Advertisement

Time: 1 – 4 p.m.

Cost: $45

To register: Register online

Registration is required; a $5 donation per session is optional. Register on the program webpage to receive the webinar link and other resources. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Kate McCarty, 207.781.6099; [email protected]

« Previous

Next »

filed under: