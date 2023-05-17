REGION — University of Maine Cooperative Extension will offer a new series of online workshops about preserving Maine foods throughout the summer and fall. The first in the series, Canning Low-Sugar Jams and Jellies, will be held from 1–1:45 p.m. June 8.
Additional topics for webinars in the “Preserving the Maine Harvest” series will include canning, freezing, drying and fermenting. Instructors will provide research-based information and demonstrate recipes in an interactive format.
Registration is required; a $5 donation per session is optional. Register on the program webpage https://extension.umaine.edu/food-health/food-preservation/hands-on-workshops/ to receive the webinar link and other resources. For more information or to request reasonable accommodations contact Kate McCarty, 207.781.6099; [email protected]
Date: May 21
Topic: Preserving Greens and Herbs
Location: Bryant Pond Learning Center, 17 Conservation Ln, Bryant Pond
Time: 1 – 4:30 p.m.
Cost: $95 (part of Becoming an Outdoors Woman)
To register: Register online.
Date: June 8
Topic: Canning Low-Sugar Jams & Jellies Webinar
Location: Online
Time: 1 – 1:45 p.m.
Cost: Free; optional donation of $5
To register: Register online at https://extension.umaine.edu/register/product/preserving-the-maine-harvest-webinar-series-2023/
Date: June 23
Topic: Canning Strawberry Jam & Jelly
Location: Maine Tasting Center, 506 Old Bath Rd., Wiscasset
Time: 1 – 4 p.m.
Cost: $45
To register: Register online
