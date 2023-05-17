FARMINGTON — Ayuh Cidah and Outlaw Pizza will once again be the spectacular site of United Way of the Tri-Valley Area’s Annual Meeting and Campaign Celebration. The celebration will be on Wednesday, May 24 from 5 – 7 pm, hopefully just in time to enjoy all the apple blossoms.

The cidery is located at the Morrison Hill Orchard at 272 Morrison Hill Road in Farmington. Come celebrate with us, meet funded organizations, and learn about how we have impacted the community this past year and hear about plans going forward.

We will also be announcing our Gary A. LaGrange Community Impact Award winner. All this while enjoying appetizers, wood-fired pizza, dessert, and the beautiful scenery and apple blossoms.

Samples of Ayuh Cidah hard ciders will be served and cider will be available for purchase as well. The cost is $10 per person. Please RSVP to Kendra Baker via email ([email protected]) or call (207) 778-5048 x2.

For more information about United Way or to place an order, call (207) 778-5048 x4, visit 218 Fairbanks Road in Farmington, visit the website: www.uwtva.org. To be kept updated on this event and others, be sure to follow United Way on Facebook (www.facebook.com/uwtva) and Instagram.

United Way of the Tri-Valley Area is proud to have Turner Publishing as a Media Sponsor.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: