CARRABASSETT VALLEY — Carey Kish will be at the Carrabassett Valley Public Library for book talk and slideshow presenting his new book: Beer Hiking In New England, at the CV Library on Friday, June 2 at 4:30 p.m.

With thousands of miles of hiking trails and walking paths rich in scenery, history and wildlife, New England is a hiker’s dream destination. And for hikers who appreciate beer, well, the region has the added appeal of being home to a burgeoning craft brewing industry that now includes more than 700 breweries, microbreweries, brewpubs and tasting rooms.

Beer Hiking New England by Carey Kish is the tastiest way to discover Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island. This new full-color guide features 50 terrific hikes that lead through six states of stunning natural scenery. And somewhere in the vicinity of trail’s end, there is always a brewery for enjoying a refreshing craft beer.

Carey will take the audience on a journey far and wide across the beautiful New England landscape on a selection of easy pondside strolls, moderate hill walks and forest forays, and strenuous mountain climbs. Happy and thirsty, our knowledgeable trail guide will also lead us to some of the many outstanding breweries for a delightful pint of really good craft brew.

New England. Hiking. Beer. Beer Hiking New England. Great outdoor and indoor adventures await beer hikers in the pages of this fun new guidebook. Please join Carey for an engaging and informative talk complete with colorful images and tales of how the hiking and beers all came together into a book. Copies of Beer Hiking New England will be available for sale and signing.

