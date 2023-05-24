LIVERMORE FALLS — At the May 21 First Baptist Church of Livermore Falls service beautiful music greeted members and friends as they entered the Sanctuary and Maggie Houlihan played the pipe organ. Today, Diane Hirsh is the song leader and at 10:30 a.m., she opened the service with words of welcome and announcements of upcoming meetings and events.

She led us as we sang two Praise Songs: ‘Let the Redeemed” and “I Will Lift High”. Preaching for us today is Kay King Watson, who read Psalm 95, Verses 1 – 3 as the Call to Worship. She then led us into prayer time, an opportunity for the congregation to ask for prayers or to voice praise for loved ones or events. We recited The Lord’s Prayer, then sang a well-loved Hymn: “Glory To His Name”.

Lynn Knight presented Mission Moment as she spoke to us about One Great Hour of Sharing and the importance of its mission . The Mission helps people and countries around the world providing relief when disasters occur, feeding and clothing the hungry, providing shelter , helping to educate and provide grants to Christian organizations.

During the Offertory, Maggie played, “Ye Must Be Born Again”. The Worship Team provided Special Music as they sang, “I Will Call Upon the Lord” with Congregational participation. Kay prepared us for her Sermon, titled “Born Again”, as she read from the Book of John, Chapter 3, Verses 1 – 12. The Sermon is based on a conversation between a man named Nicodemus and Jesus, as told in this chapter of the Book of John.

Nicodemus was a Pharisee and a member of the Jewish ruling council, and very important. He went to see Jesus, to ask Him how a person can be “born again”. Jesus explained that we are all “born of the flesh”, in other words, we are carried in the womb of our mother until it is time for her to give birth. “Being born again” means that we believe in Jesus Christ, we have accepted Him as our Savior, and we have been baptized in water. After the baptism, the Holy Spirit enters our heart and soul, helping us to change our lives and follow Jesus, as the Disciples chose to follow Him.

The final hymn we sang was, “Are You Washed In the Blood?” After the benediction, we sang “Bind Us Together.” Margaret Emery played keyboard.

Advertisement

Announcements:

1. Tuesday: Each Tuesday, there is a Bible Study at 10 a.m. with Kay in the Sturtevant Room

2. Thursday : Worship Team is taking a break for summer months. Our final rehearsal will take place on May 25 at 1 p.m. There will be special music during summer Sundays, but not by the Worship Team.

3. The next Soap ‘n More Store will be open from 9 a.m. to Noon on Saturday, May 27.

4. The next Hymn sing will take place on Sunday evening at 7 p.m., May 28.

5. We will have a birthday party for the First Baptist Church after worship on Sunday, May 28 to celebrate Pentecost.

Advertisement

6. On Thursday, June 1, Mary’s Lunch will feature a speaker, Barbara Anderson, who will speak to the group about Human Trafficking. It happens here, in Maine. All ladies are invited to attend.

7. The next Men’s Breakfast will take place on Saturday, June 10, at 8 a.m.

8. The Summer Festival will be held on Saturday, June 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

9. This month, we are collecting cereal for the Food Cupboard. In June, we will collect canned spaghetti sauce.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: