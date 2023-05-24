WINTHROP — The Friends of the Cobbossee Watershed (“FOCW”) is excited to announce the hiring of Tom Mullin as Executive Director.

“We are extremely proud to introduce our talented and committed new Executive Director to the Cobbossee Watershed,” said Elizabeth Neale, President of the FOCW’s Board of Directors.

Mullin has spent his career working in environmental education, natural resource management, and land/water protection. His professional life has focused on the intersection of natural sciences and education. FOCW will benefit immensely from his broad educational background, nonprofit management skills, and environmental conservation experience.

Mullin is a former Associate Professor of Parks and Forest Resources at Unity College; a Founder and Fellow of the National Association for Interpretation; President of the Maine Woods Forever Board of Directors; and serves on the boards of the Penobscot River Paddling Trail and the Washburn-Norlands Living History Center.

“The Friends of the Cobbossee Watershed—with its diverse programs and projects along with its regional, state, and local partners—plays a vital role in protection of the watershed and its many lakes and ponds,” said Mullin. “Through its educational programming, water quality protection efforts, and landowner outreach, it is making a real difference for the water resources of our central Maine community for generations to come.”

Mullin’s experience and background lends itself perfectly to helping FOCW achieve new levels of collaborative partnerships & reach new audiences for its outreach efforts. Together, the communities of the watershed will continue to enjoy the outdoor recreational opportunities and natural resources that make the Cobbossee Watershed such a special place.

filed under: