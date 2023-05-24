LIVERMORE FALLS — This June, the clinical team at HealthReach Community Health Centers is pleased to welcome the return of Cory Miller, PA, to its network of healthcare practices. Cory will provide Substance Use Disorder (SUD) treatments and services to patients of HealthReach’s practices located in Bingham, Livermore Falls, and Richmond.

Cory completed his master’s degree in physician assistant studies at the University of New England in Portland. Previously, he received his bachelor’s degree in Natural Applied Science – focusing on both Biology and Health & Human Illness – from the University of Southern Maine in Lewiston.

Cory brings extensive inpatient and outpatient experience caring for patients with substance use disorders. He treats patients experiencing Opioid Use Disorder, in addition to alcohol and stimulant use disorders. Alongside the HealthReach team, he will be supporting patients on their journey to recovery by providing treatment medications, behavioral health services, and additional support.

Cory shares, “I’m excited to be taking an evidence-based approach to my work with the community. In this position, I’ll be bringing previous experience from working in Maine – and also from working in Stockton, California, another area highly impacted by Substance Use Disorder. I had such a positive experience working with HealthReach in the past that I am thrilled at the opportunity to work here again. Maine is where my heart is, and I’m committed to helping the people that also call Maine ‘home’.”

Cory joins HealthReach’s existing mission-driven, values-focused care teams at the Bingham Area Health Center, the Richmond Area Health Center, and the Western Maine Family Health Center. Welcome back, Cory!

