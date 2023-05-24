SNHU

MANCHESTER, NH — It is with great pleasure that Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) congratulates the following students on being named to the Winter 2023 President’s List. The winter term runs from January to May.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the President’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.

Bryce Cobb of Turner, Ethan Rombalski of Turner, Josiah Kearns of Winthrop, Carrie Martin of Livermore Falls.

filed under: