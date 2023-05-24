Trailmaster Dan Sleeper of Brettuns Wheelers ATV Club holds a new friend. Volunteers from several clubs helped with the huge task of getting the local trails repaired enough to ride. Submitted photo
This is just a small part of the trail that needs to be repaired. Submitted photo
JAY— Several volunteers gathered to start on the massive repair from flood damage on the Whistle Stop Trail that runs from West Farmington to Livermore Falls along the old railroad bed. Sunday, they worked most of the day taking care of new beaver dams and filling in several areas on the surface. Here Bob Dalot right and Dave Black look over some of the damage. Submitted photo
This is why trails have not been opened yet. Major work was being done by excavators. We had tons of damage that needed major repairs. One washout alone has taken 15 truck loads of dirt and we had multiple others. Please respect landowners and STAY OFF THE TRAILS! Submitted photo
