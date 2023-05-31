It’s almost summer and we at Treat have a lot of exciting programs coming up for the month of June!

Book Club will hold a hybrid meeting (both Zoom and in person) on Thursday, June 8 at 3 p.m. We will be discussing Carrie Soto is Back by Taylor Jenkins Reid, as part of the ‘Best of Goodreads’ series. Please let staff know if you would like a copy of the book up for discussion.

Our Summer Reading Program, “All Together Now”, is kicking off Saturday, June 17 and it’s for ALL ages! Babies, children, tweens, teens, and adults can all participate and pursue their summer reading goals. Stop into the library and grab a Summer Reading Quest Kit; inside will be multiple ways to track and choose your very own reading adventure. You can even collect merit badges based on the tasks you complete! Also included in your kit are activity sheets and fun freebies! We have lots of exciting programs planned for the summer starting with Snack and Paint on June 22 at 6 p.m. and Creative Self- Care on June 29 at 6 p.m.

Snack and Paint is the summer reading equivalent to a Paint and Sip night for all ages! We’ll have delicious treats to snack on while you choose your own painting project! There will be options for all skill and age levels.

Creative Self-Care means taking time to do something nice for yourself! We will be making bath bombs and sugar scrubs with tweens, teens, and adults, as well as sidewalk chalking up our block with kind, uplifting images and affirmations with children.

We’ll be having a Lego Explorers Club meeting on Saturday, June 24 at 10:30 a.m. What’s Explorers Club, you ask? A space for kids to engage in creative STEAM activities, experiments, and challenges with a special focus on Legos! The only limits are physics and imagination!

Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m., we will have Story Time inside at the library. Join us for our favorite picture books, sing-a-longs, and other activities.

Our used bookstore “Elsie’s Re-Read Used Book Emporium” is back to having regular hours. Stop by on Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. or Wednesday from 12:30 to 3 p.m. and pick up some great reads.

Check out our latest favorites from the shelves with Bonkers for Books, our monthly recommendation on Facebook. We will be sharing some of our favorites on Saturday, June 31st this month.

Any questions or for more information, please call the Library at 897-3631. Always remember that you can log in to your own account and access the 3M Cloud Library through our online catalog at https://treat.biblionix.com/atoz/catalog/ While you are there, click on “See what’s hot” for a list of ALL the new items. Follow us on Facebook for any new developments.

