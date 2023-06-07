Exhibit

PHILLIPS — Phillips Area Community Center (PACC) will host a June Bloom Art Exhibit on June 10 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at 21 Depot St. in Phillips. With Father’s Day the following weekend, anyone might find a unique gift. The venue, PACC, hasn’t had an art exhibit since before the pandemic and are excited about its return. Currently we are looking for artists, painters, sculptors, as well as photographers with their own eye to display and or cell. The event is open to the public for viewing at no charge. Table or spaces are $10 each.

Arrangements may be made with Winona by calling 639-4296. Payments must be made in advance. Setup can be done the night before at 6 p.m. or the following morning between 8 to 9:30 a.m. It’s suggested to bring your own display boards or easels and table covers in case the ones we have don’t fit your specific design. Refreshments will be on sale during the noon hours. The event is sponsored by Bear Bellies/ Martin and David Sylvestre, and underwritten by Edmunds Market, Dark Star Fabrics, Eastman park, Saviello’s EPCS, LLC, Mike and Jenny Auger, and Mike Soboleski

Sales

JAY — Friends of Special Olympics. In conjunction with VFW Post in Jay will hold its annual yard sale this year on July 1 from 9 to 3. This sale has grown over the years to a wonderful event thanks to our gracious community. We will be accepting new or slightly used donations from now to June 25. No clothing or books please .So check out your attics, garages, storage sheds and junk drawers and make a donation to this worthwhile event. For more information call Janice at 897-2122. Thanks in advanced for you continued support..

FARMINGTON — Annual Gigantic Yard Sale June 16 and 17, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day at Fairbanks Union Church, 583 Fairbanks Road, Farmington. No Early Birds Please. We have an abundance of items: Furniture, dishes, books, toys, antiques, linens, Knick-Knacks and so much more. There is something for everyone. Come see! Donations accepted and for more information call:778-2420, 778-3808. All proceeds go to the Deacon’s Mission and Outreach Program.

FARMINGTON — Calling all vendors. Want to clean out your garage, basement or attic AND help the Franklin County Animal Shelter at the same time? It is time to register for Maine’s Mega Yard Sale scheduled for Saturday, June 17, rain or shine from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Farmington fairgrounds. Now is the time to register to sell your hand crafts, antiques, direct sale items or unwanted items. Booths are assigned on a “first come, first served” basis, so don’t wait. All proceeds from space rental and admission fees go directly to our furry friends at the FCAS while all of your sales go directly into your pocket. Spaces can be reserved for $35. Each spot is 12’ x 12’ [approximately]. Register online and get all of the details here: https://fcanimalshelter.org/maine-mega-yard-sale-2023. Questions? Call the FCAS at 207-778-2638 or email [email protected]

Suppers

JAY — Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post 3335, 64 Jewell St. June menu. Post 3335, is serving take out suppers. Scheduled for June 9 – Chicken salad sub, pasta salad ,butterscotch pudding and cream. June 16 – Half lb. hamburger steak with cheese, pickled beets, cucumber salad, ambrosia. June 23 – Oven fried chicken, potato salad, graham cracker cake. Serving starts at 5 p.m. Call Janice early at 897-2122 to reserve your meal. June 30 – There will be no Friday take out this week as we prepare for our annual Special Olympics/VFW yard sale from 9 to 3 on Saturday July 1. Please join us to help support this worthwhile event! Thanks to all for your continued support!

Meeting

MADRID — Reed Mill Church’s annual meeting is Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 2 p.m. at the church. The church is located at 995 Reeds Mill Rd in Madrid. Supporters of the church and all other interested parties are invited to attend with the intention of hearing reports, acting on any business, and to share thoughts on the activities of the church. Reeds Mill Church depends on the interest and presence of people who appreciate the history of the church, and who wish to see it maintained and continue as a functioning worship center. Please call Ginni Robie at 639-2713 if you have any questions.

Plants

FARMINGTON — The Old South Church plant sale continues through Sunday, June 11 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, located at 125 Woodfield Drive, off Perham Street in Farmington. The self-serve sale offers primarily perennials and “Simply Lilacs”. Plant selection can vary from day to day and may include: house plants, herbs, veggie seedlings, and garden decor. For more information call 207-491-5919. Proceeds benefit the Old South Church community service, outreach and youth programs.

ATV

JAY — Western Maine ATV Club wants riders to know that trails, except for the Whistlestop Trail, are closed due to damage from the May 1 floods. This also means the access roads are also closed. The heavy rain on May 1 did a lot of damage to the Whistle Stop Trail but enough repairs have been made for the trail to open for Memorial Day Weekend. Other WMATV trails are still closed and will reopen as the repairs are made. Respect landowners and stay off the closed trails, abuse it and lose the privilege.

Meetings will be on the first Wednesday night each month at 7 p.m. at the Jay Town Office. It is open to the public, hope to see you there. Dates are June 7, July 5, August 2, August 16 (two in August as we prepare for the toy run) and Sept. 6. Sept. 9 will be the Annual Whistle Stop toy run. Mark your calendars. Anyone with questions can contact us at 207-897-2926 or email me at [email protected] (be sure to add in the subject line: ATV Club or it might get overlooked). Visit us on Facebook at Western ME ATV Club for updates.

LIVERMORE — Brettuns Wheelers ATV Club meets the second Tuesday of each month at the Livermore Community Building, 29 Church St. This month it is June 13 at 7 p.m. The BWATV Work party, scheduled for June 3, met at Crash Road crossing and there was a great turnout of volunteers from a number of ATV clubs working together. Livermore trails are still closed, but volunteers are always needed to help with trail work.

CANTON — Canton ATV Club meets on the fourth Monday of each month. Next month the meeting will be on June 26, at 6:30 p.m. The public is always invited and new members are always welcome, too!

Library

FARMINGTON — Maine author Bill Portela will be presenting his talk “Evolution in an Hour” at the Farmington Public Library on Wednesday, June 14, at 5:30 p.m. During this presentation Bill Portela will take the audience on a journey through time, spanning over 5 billion years, to examine the emergence of various species and behaviors. He will shed light on the reasons for their failures and explore the factors that enable their flourishing. “Evolution in an Hour” will offer an opportunity for people to contemplate the role of evolution within their personal, spiritual framework, themes which are explored in Portela’s book The Eleventh Layer. Bill Portela is a UMF alumni, published author, educator, wildlife rehabilitator, and nature photographer. His extensive experience makes him a knowledgeable and engaging speaker. Whether you are a science enthusiast, avid reader, or simply curious about the world around us, “Evolution in an Hour” will be an entertaining event. Please join us at the Farmington Public Library on Wednesday, June 14, at 5:30 p.m. for this fascinating presentation.

WELD — Beginning May 30, the New Year Round Hours for the Library will be Tuesday & Thursday 10 a.m. -1 p.m. & 3-6 p.m. Saturdays, July & August 10 a.m. -1 p.m. beginning July 8

CARRABASSETT VALLEY — Carrabassett Valley Public Library open hours are Spring ~ Summer ~ Fall. Tuesday – Friday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Closed Sundays & Mondays. Winter hours from January 2 – Patriots’ Day are Tuesday – Saturday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Workshops

FARMINGTON — Join Wears & Wares for Women, Whimsy, and Wine on Wednesday June 7, from 5:30 – 7 p.m. The cost is $25 per Wednesday and is limited to 12 participants. Must be 21 to participate.

Enjoy focused time to relax, be creative and sample a variety of wine selections with appetizers. All materials and instruction for projects will be provided for these creative sessions although participants are welcome to bring their own projects to share. This is a great way to learn new skills, complete projects, and meet new friends. Wears & Wares is located at 413 Wilton Road.

Lunches

FARMINGTON — Old South First Congregational Church, 235 Main St. Farmington, will be serving its monthly free community lunch on Saturday, June 17 at noon. The menu: to be determi9ned.. Eat in or take out available. For local delivery: call ahead (778-0424) and choose the “community lunch” option

INDUSTRY — The Industry Community Kitchen is once again hosting monthly luncheons/socials at the Industry Town Hall. Socialize with friends from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. with a free lunch at noon. Luncheons are usually held the first Thursday of each month, next month the date will be July 6. All are welcome so hope to see you there. For more info contact Vicci @ 778-6722 or Amy @ 778-4158.

