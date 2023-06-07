NO. LIVERMORE — At the June 4 North Livermore Baptist Church service, the congregation was welcomed by Pastor Bonnie Higgins at 9:30 a.m. to begin the service. The Invocation/Lord’s Prayer were recited. The hymns that were sung were “Holy, Holy, Holy! Lord God Almighty”, “Come, Thou Almighty King” and “The Comforter Has Come”. The service ended with Communion. Linda Lyman is the organist and Janet Diaz is the pianist each week. Lew Lyman leads the music for the congregation each week.

The sermon, titled “The Trinity” reading the scripture from Matthew 3:13-17, began by saying that the word Trinity is not found in the Bible but it is described throughout the Bible, both the Old Testament and the New Testament. The existence of the Trinity is confirmed in God’s Word. Just like the word “rapture” is not found in the Bible, it is there, found in Revelation as we are caught up with Jesus in the clouds, the Trinity is in the Bible.

As in our scripture passage, Matthew 16 and 17, shows us that God is one in three persons. In Matthew 16, we read where the Spirit of God (Holy Spirit) descended from Heaven like a dove over Jesus and in Matthew 17, God speaks from Heaven stating, “this is my Son, whom I love; with Him I am well pleased.” In these scriptures, it shows that God has confirmed the Trinity to us.

The Trinity shows us the character of God. God the Father, as a father, He never lets us down, always there for us, loves us, and will fight for us. That is what a father should do for his children, God gives the example.

As God sets an example of what a father should be, to be considered a father, there must be a child. This brings us to the second person in the Trinity, Jesus, God the Son, needed also to set an example for us to follow. As a child, Jesus shows us how to be humble, good, kind, loving, generous, giving, and to treat others with the grace God had for Him and us.

As God watched His Son being baptized, afterwards God sent His Spirit down on Jesus by a dove. God uses the dove who is harmless and innocent, to show that with all of the power God has, He is also tender and has a peaceful nature. In scripture, it tells us that the Holy Spirit is also a comforter to God’s people.

The Trinity shows us how God is one, but also there are three different aspects of Him. When God’s work in this world happens, we need the Trinity to carry out God’s plans. One example is at the crucifixion of Jesus. God, first person in the Trinity, knew this world needed a Savior, one to shed blood for our sins forever and ever. John 3:16 states that “God so loved the world, that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life.” Jesus was the sacrifice for us on the cross, the second person in the Trinity. The third person in the Trinity, the Holy Spirit, came to earth with Jesus and Jesus returned the spirit upon His death to us at Pentecost. God the Father raised the Son, Jesus from the tomb after Jesus had died but made Jesus alive through the Holy Spirit.

