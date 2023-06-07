Hi! The pets of the week are Moonpie and Toby. Come meet your new best friend at the Franklin County Animal Shelter, 550 Industry Rd. in Farmington. They open at noon, Monday through Saturday, or call (207) 778-2638 for more information.

Introducing Moon Pie, the shy yet sweet feline. Personality: Moon Pie is a shy and reserved cat who may take some time to warm up to new people. However, once you’ve gained his trust, he transforms into a sweet and affectionate companion, especially when treats are involved.

Special Traits: Moon Pie’s endearing trait is his undeniable sweetness that shines through once he’s won over. Offering him a bribe in the form of treats or special attention can help him come out of his shell and show his true loving nature.

Compatibility: Moon Pie appreciates a calm and patient environment that allows him to feel safe. He may thrive in a home with understanding individuals who can provide the necessary time and space for him to adjust and build confidence.

Medical History: Moon Pie is up-to-date on vaccinations, neutered, and microchipped. He’s healthy and ready to find a loving forever home.

If you’re looking for a shy yet sweet feline companion, Moon Pie could be the perfect addition to your family. With a little bribery and plenty of patience, you’ll witness his loving side blossom and experience the joy of having a loving and loyal friend by your side.

Toby, is a seven to eight year old male Staffy mix. This boy is a total goofball with a laidback attitude that will keep you smiling all day long!

Personality: Friendly, affectionate, laid back, and a little goofy. He loves to give kisses and snuggle up with his favorite humans. He’s always up for a good nap or a leisurely stroll around the neighborhood.

Special Skills: Napping in the sun, sniffing, and exploration master. Toby is excellent company for watching tv or reading a good book.

Compatibility: Gets on great with any human big or small, doesn’t get along well with other animals. So if you’re looking for a one and only fur baby, Toby is your guy!

Medical History: Up-to-date on vaccinations, neutered, and microchipped. Toby does have an allergy based conjunctivitis but with a chicken and grain free, he’ll be as happy as can be!

