AUBURN — The Center for Workforce and Professional Development at Central Maine Community College (CMCC) is offering free Heat Pump Installer Training several times this summer: June 12 – 16 or June 26 – June 30, 2023, as well as July 10 – July 14, July 24 – July 28 and August 7 – August 11, 2023.

This 40-hour course meets Efficiency Maine Heat Pump Installer Training requirements needed to qualify for rebates, financing, and sales leads. Using both classroom and hands-on lab instruction, it covers how to professionally install heat pump indoor units, outdoor units, and line sets. Students will get hands-on experience installing these state-of-the-art HVAC systems that are revolutionizing heating and cooling.

Students successfully completing this course and the separately offered CMCC EPA Section 608 Refrigerant Handling, may qualify to work for the hundreds of Maine contractors installing heat pumps statewide. CMCC is an Efficiency Maine Registered Trainer for Heat Pump Installer Training. Information and links to register for the programs are available at https:www.bit.ly/CWPDRegistration.

EPA 608 Refrigerant Handling Certificate Training is also offered for $195 and is 6 hours in length over Zoom. Choose from a summer date: Fridays: June 23, from 1 – 7 p.m., July 21 August 4 or August 18.

It is instructor lead and is designed to prepare technicians for the EPA 608 exam which includes: 1. Core Certification 2. Type 1 (repair and service of small appliances using refrigerant) Type 2 (high pressure refrigerant i.e., ductless mini split heat pumps and / or Type 3 (Universal License).

Technicians who take this course should be familiar with basic vapor-compressional refrigeration cycles and common service equipment and procedures. The sessions are offered live online and the following three-hour in person proctored exam may be taken on campus. This course is not intended to be a formal refrigeration training course. The full 45-hour course will be offered for free beginning June 13.

These trainings join several other free courses offered by Workforce and Professional Development including CompTIA Security+ and Network + trainings, Certified Pharmacy Technician with an optional Walgreens employment partnership, Refrigeration 608, Computer Support & Information Specialists, Basic Life Support and the Welding Academy.

Participants must be at least 18 years of age; possess a high school diploma, GED, or HiSet; and be a U.S. citizen and/or authorized to work in the U.S. Criminal background check required.

For more information or to register, please contact Central Maine Community College’s Center for Workforce & Professional Development at [email protected] or 207-755-5280.

Central Maine Community College is an equal opportunity/affirmative action institution and employer. For more information visit www.cmcc.edu/eeoc or contact Human Resources at (207) 755-5396.

