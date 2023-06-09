PHILLIPS — Here is your chance to run (or walk) in a local 5K that offers beautiful scenery as it winds through the small town of Phillips past the Sandy River & Rangeley Lakes Railroad Museum, along quiet back roads and crosses the beautiful Sandy River two times. This fundraising event celebrates reading, Maine authors, the Phillips Library https://www.phillips.lib.me.us and getting outside!

To participate in the 5K on June 24, register onsite and pay a $10. fee. Runners only will be timed. The Maine authors’ talk afterwards is free to the public! Registration begins at 9 a.m., the 5K starts at 10 a.m., followed by awards and prizes at 11 a.m. After a lunch break at 11:30, with a light lunch available for purchase (all proceeds to benefit the library), two well-known Maine authors will be discussing their writing, homesteading and crafting sustainable lives in Western Maine. You don’t have to participate in the 5K to enjoy their valuable insights.

Julia Bouwsma lives off-the-grid in the mountains of western Maine, where she is a poet, homesteader, editor, teacher, small-town librarian and Maine’s sixth Poet Laureate. Bouwsma is the author of numerous works including two poetry collections, Midden and Work by Bloodlight, both of which received the Maine Literary Award for Poetry Book. She is currently the Library Director for the Webster Library in Kingfield, ME and teaches creative writing at the University of Maine at Farmington. www.juliabouwsma.com

Gretchen Legler is a farmer, gardener, teacher, writer, and lover of the natural world. She is the author of numerous essays and three book-length works of literary nonfiction, including most recently, Woodsqueer: Crafting a Sustainable Rural Life. Her writing has received numerous awards. She teaches creative writing and English at the University of Maine Farmington. www.gretchenlegler.com

