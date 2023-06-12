LIVERMORE FALLS — The Select Board approved closing the Town Office to the public the third Wednesday of the month, starting June 21, to allow staff time to complete administrative duties.

Two administrative days in May allowed them to get caught up and organize a number of items.

Last week, staff put together 94 sewer liens and 344 real estates liens, Deputy Clerk Alexander “Alex” Pawson told the board on June 6.

The Livermore Town Office is closed Wednesdays and the Jay Town Office is closed Wednesday mornings until noon.

