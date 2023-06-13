FARMINGTON — Franklin County commissioners have approved money from the American Rescue Plan Act for a heating system for the Wilton Lions Club and $9,000 for a federal food assistance program.
Commissioners made the decision June 6 after listening to requests for the federal funds.
The food aid is for Harvest Bucks, which is connected to the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program that would help those qualified for the benefits to buy fresh produce at area farmers markets.
Put on a contingency list for funding, if the county receives Congressional Directed Spending funds for an emergency operations building, were $30,500 for Heaven’s Cupboard which delivers food free of charge to residents in Franklin County and beyond.
The group has outgrown its facility and needs to have more storage area. Also on the list is $75,000 for an engineering study for the aging grandstands at the Farmington Fair Grounds, $80,000 for a roof at the Phillips Community Building and $125,000 for a ventilation system for a family and consumer science program at the Bjorn Career and Technical Center to be built at the Mt. Blue Middle School in Farmington.
Principal James Black said there is not enough money to equip the space for the family and consumer science program, mostly because of the expense of ventilation hoods. Years ago, the program was called home economics and taught students to cook, sew and other everyday activities.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Politics
White House press secretary has violated rule against politics on the job, watchdog says
-
Maine
Federal lawsuit challenges Maine’s limits on public funding for religious schools
-
Politics
Democrats meet with anti-Trump conservatives to fight No Labels third-party 2024 bid
-
Maine
Man dies after motorcycle crashes into car in Dayton
-
Arts & Entertainment
Weapons expert in Alec Baldwin case was hungover on set, prosecutors say