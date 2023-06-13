FARMINGTON — Franklin County commissioners have approved money from the American Rescue Plan Act for a heating system for the Wilton Lions Club and $9,000 for a federal food assistance program.

Commissioners made the decision June 6 after listening to requests for the federal funds.

The food aid is for Harvest Bucks, which is connected to the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program that would help those qualified for the benefits to buy fresh produce at area farmers markets.

Put on a contingency list for funding, if the county receives Congressional Directed Spending funds for an emergency operations building, were $30,500 for Heaven’s Cupboard which delivers food free of charge to residents in Franklin County and beyond.

The group has outgrown its facility and needs to have more storage area. Also on the list is $75,000 for an engineering study for the aging grandstands at the Farmington Fair Grounds, $80,000 for a roof at the Phillips Community Building and $125,000 for a ventilation system for a family and consumer science program at the Bjorn Career and Technical Center to be built at the Mt. Blue Middle School in Farmington.

Principal James Black said there is not enough money to equip the space for the family and consumer science program, mostly because of the expense of ventilation hoods. Years ago, the program was called home economics and taught students to cook, sew and other everyday activities.

