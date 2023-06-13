FARMINGTON — Three juveniles are accused of breaking into Mt. Blue High School on Sunday night, spray painting graffiti, stealing an iPad and breaking into vehicles, Police Chief Kenneth Charles wrote in an email.

A 17-year-old boy from New Vineyard and 13- and 14-year-old boys from Wilton are charged with burglary, criminal mischief and theft by unauthorized taking, he said. They were released to their families.

The cases will go through the Juvenile Court System.

The damage was discovered when school staff arrived Monday morning. The teens got in through windows, stole spray paint and sprayed graffiti on an exterior door and window frame. An iPad was stolen from a classroom and minor damage done inside the building, Charles said.

Also, the teens broke into several vehicles and tampered with the ignition of golf carts and a side-by-side utility vehicle, the chief said.

The golf carts were loaned to Regional School Unit 9 to shuttle graduation attendees earlier Sunday.

The juveniles were identified from surveillance video inside and outside the school.

Wilton Police Department assisted Farmington in the investigation.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: