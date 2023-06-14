JAY — Spruce Mountain High School held the annual scholarship and spring awards recently. The local Tri-Town Medical Foundation (a private foundation established several years ago from the sale of CES Ambulance to Franklin Memorial Hospital) awarded another $9,000 in scholarships to two Spruce Mountain students and one graduate student. Including the funds granted this year, the foundation has now paid out scholarships totaling near $236,000 to well-deserving local students entering the medical world in some capacity.

Receiving scholarships this year were Emma Towers who will be attending St. Joseph’s College to study psychology. Emma, the class valedictorian, hopes to someday work in sports medicine. The second student is Emily Dubord who plans on matriculating at Husson University where she will begin studies in physical therapy.

The third student to receive aid this year is Christy Beaudoin who is in her sophomore year at the University of Maine. She is pursuing a degree in laboratory science.

Tri Town Medical is a 301-3c non-profit corporation managed by a five-member volunteer board of directors. It’s sole purpose is to provide financial aid to the citizens of Jay, Livermore and Livermore Falls who are pursuing a career in the medical world. The current officers are Gary Knight, president; Mary Hayford, vice-president; Theresa Timberlake, secretary; Norman St Pierre, treasurer and Doctor Michelle Knapp, director. The organization is ably assisted by Crystal Wilde. The public is invited to contact any of the above officers or Ms. Wilde should they have questions regarding the foundation. Contributions are welcome to increase the underlying endowment and are fully deductible under IRS guidelines.

