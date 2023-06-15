FARMINGTON — Selectmen Tuesday night, June 13, voted to contract with Dirigo Assessing Group of Sidney to perform work needed to complete the April 1 tax commitment.

Interim Town Manager Cornell Knight said he contacted half a dozen firms when no applications for the assessing position were received. Most were busy, he noted. “There were a couple winding down, about ready to retire, were not taking on any new clients,” he stated.

Allison “Alli” Brochu, who was hired in December as the town’s assessor, left the position the end of April.

Knight said he spoke with Dirigo’s Nichole Stenberg and Justin Poirier. They spoke with Brochu, came over and looked at the files, received items they would need and are familiar with the programs used, he noted.

Stenberg and Poirier listed out eight items they would complete, estimated it would take 15-20 days at a cost of between $12,375 and $16,500, Knight stated. Information provided prior to the meeting showed the company has a daily rate of $825 per day, with it only charging Farmington for the eight items listed:

1. Complete all the necessary field inspections on properties that have “notice to build” applications.

2. Ensure and complete all recorded ownership changes and splits.

3. Process all exemption applications and current use applications.

4. Process all personal property declarations.

5. Calculate the Tax Increment Financing Districts.

6. Complete all the necessary data entry into the TRIO Assessment module.

7. Calculate and complete the tax commitment documents in consultation with the town’s Finance Director/Town Manager.

8. Complete the municipal valuation return.

“Sufficient funds are in the account,” Knight said. “Nichole is the full time assessor for the town of Oakland. I got a very good report from Oakland about her work.”

Selectman Dennis O’Neil said getting an assessor on board was something that needed to be done yesterday, the assessing process hadn’t been completed in the last year, year and a half.

“Funding is not a problem,” O’Neil noted. “We obviously haven’t been spending the money.”

When asked if Stenberg and Poirier would have time to do the work, Knight indicated they could work on weekends, he was told it was in their time allowance.

Sometime in late summer another ad could be placed for an assessor, Knight said. There are half a dozen ads up now, it’s a problem, he added.

“It’s a huge step forward for the revaluation process,” O’Neil said.

“It makes it easier for someone new coming in,” Chair Matthew Smith added.

Selectman Stephan Bunker received confirmation that the contract was for the April 1, 2023, tax commitment and not the revaluation.

Getting rid of old files, preparing for the tax commitment would have some things set up for the revaluation, O’Neil stated.

“For those taxpayers who make an appeal on their assessment, is this firm going to have staff time for those considerations,” Bunker asked.

“That would be additional,” Knight said. “I think they would be available, it would just be additional. We would keep paying them their rate.”

O’Neil asked if selectmen would take on the role of Board of Assessors if a permanent one isn’t found, which is the case in several other Maine communities.

Knight said he would look into it and get back to the board.

In other business, selectmen voted to take out a $395 ad in Discover Maine Magazine and contribute $400 towards the town’s July 3 fireworks on Front Street.

Selectman Joshua Bell recommended not taking out the ad, using the money towards the fireworks instead. Three local businesses have donated to the fireworks, it should be a good show, he noted.

“I have nothing against Discover Maine Magazine, but we have advertised for years,” Bell said. “At this point, [let’s] utilize the Special Project Account for something other than that.”

Bell said Triple A Septic, Northern Lights Hearth & Sports and Kyes Insurance had donated to the fireworks while Franklin Savings Bank was supporting the road race. When asked about the cost, he estimated it to be at least $4,000 to $5,000.

Selectman Byron Staples felt the fireworks are important, said he heard about it the years they weren’t held.

Bunker was not opposed to supporting the fireworks. “I would rather do both,” he noted. “I think we get good mileage out of Discover Maine Magazine.”

Bell said the magazine was notorious for coming back several times a year requesting an ad, the board had already voted not to run an ad in one of the magazines in 2023. He wasn’t in favor of taking out other ads this year.

Bunker was OK with placing only the one ad in the magazine in 2023.

