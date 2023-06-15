Emma Haywood, upper right, performs Saturday, June 10, for Farmington Pride at Meetinghouse Park. Brian Ponce/Franklin Journal

Brianna, left, and Brooke-Lynn Hinkley sell stickers, pins and other items at Farmington Pride on Saturday, June 10. Brian Ponce/Franklin Journal

Members of the Satanic Temple of Maine celebrate Farmington Pride at Meetinghouse Park on Saturday, June 10. Seen from left are Justin Norwood, Lefthand Lady, Mike Elliott and Lili Laineux. Brian Ponce/Franklin Journal

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
Farmington Maine, Franklin Journal, Pride Month
Related Stories
Latest Articles