Emma Haywood, upper right, performs Saturday, June 10, for Farmington Pride at Meetinghouse Park. Brian Ponce/Franklin Journal
Brianna, left, and Brooke-Lynn Hinkley sell stickers, pins and other items at Farmington Pride on Saturday, June 10. Brian Ponce/Franklin Journal
Members of the Satanic Temple of Maine celebrate Farmington Pride at Meetinghouse Park on Saturday, June 10. Seen from left are Justin Norwood, Lefthand Lady, Mike Elliott and Lili Laineux. Brian Ponce/Franklin Journal
