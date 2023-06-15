FARMINGTON — On the morning of Sunday, June 11, it was still a question if the weather was going to agree with Mt. Blue High School’s graduation ceremony. After a week of rain, the sun finally graced the athletic field. Staff and administration could breathe a sigh of relief.

For the graduating seniors, a little rain on their big day would only be par for the course after years of adapting and overcoming the obstacles the world had presented. Through COVID-19 restrictions, these seniors have proven they can conquer any challenge.

Led by a procession of “Pomp and Circumstance” performed by teachers Ethan Wright and Brendan Hickey, 163 seniors took the field and eagerly waited to cross the stage and take their diploma. The ceremony was kicked off by outgoing principal Monique Poulin, who recited the poem Desiderata by Max Ehrmann.

“I suggest that you turn to these words in the successes and challenging times that you are sure to encounter going forward,” Poulin said in the conclusion of her speech. “They will provide an excellent moral compass for what lies ahead.”

Twin sisters Bridget and Moriah Reusch gave their speech together as Salutatorian and Valedictorian, respectively. Taking turns, they expressed their feelings on how the previous four years had shaped them.

“When I look around at you, I do not see people who have peaked,” Bridget shared, “We have plans, hopes, goals, and most of all potential.”

“We know that the Class of 2023 will persevere in the future with the knowledge and problem-solving skills we learned here, but even more, with the skills that we learned to help each other through these challenges,” Moriah added.

The Reusch twins were joined by seniors Meren Zelinger and Giulia Johnson for a performance of “Slipping Through My Fingers” by ABBA.

The experience these seniors have gone through with COVID-19 restrictions and remote learning have been unconventional, and class president Mckella Ford reflected that sentiment in her speech.

“I planned to come up here and give a traditional type of speech,” she began, “that’s long and starts off with a memory but then ends up reflecting on the years we’ve spent together, giving you all some type of transformative advice.

“I would be doing that for all the wrong reasons,” she added.

In her speech, she expressed the frustration of always being told what to do, and the feeling of liberation at deciding for yourself based on your own personal feelings.

“I think that doing what you want and what is best for you is much more important than anything I could tell you in a speech,” she said.

“Try following your gut and doing what you know is best for you, not what anyone else thinks is good for you.”

