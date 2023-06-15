REGION — Voters of the ten towns that are part of Regional School Unit 9 approved the budget referendum of $41 million on Tuesday, June 13. The budget for this year was the sharpest increase in recent memory, with a 4.3% increase over last year’s budget.

Over 800 voters from Chesterville, Farmington, Industry, New Sharon, New Vineyard, Starks, Temple, Vienna, Weld, and Wilton turned out to vote for the referendum, with 651 in favor of the budget and 216 opposed.

A budget hearing was held on Tuesday, May 23, where RSU 9 Chairperson Carol Coles described the budget as a “frugal one” in her opening remarks. The overall budget was finalized at $41,710,668.

Listed below are the individual votes per town:

Chesterville: 31 [YES], 31 [NO]

Farmington: 220 [YES], 41 [NO]

Industry: 19 [YES], 6 [NO]

New Sharon: 44 [YES], 16 [NO]

New Vineyard: 10 [YES], 12 [NO]

Starks: 25 [YES], 2 [NO]

Temple: 28 [YES], 15 [NO]

Vienna: 29 [YES], 7 [NO]

Weld: 33 [YES], 7 [NO]

Wilton: 212 [YES], 79 [NO]

TOTAL: 651 [YES], 216 [NO]

