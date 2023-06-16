Husson
BANGOR — The following students have been named to the Spring 2023 Dean’s List at Husson University. Students who make the Dean’s List must be enrolled as an undergraduate student, carry a full-time load of 12 credit hours, complete all attempted courses in the time allotted for the semester, and achieve a 3.60 to 3.79 semester grade-point average. Credits from pass/fail classes do not qualify toward meeting the minimum credit hour requirement. Jared Brown of Farmington who is enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in nursing (BSN) program and Keegan Hunter Austin of Rangeley is enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in criminal justice program.
RPI
TROY, NY — The following students have made the Dean’s Honor List for the Spring 2023 semester at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, New York: Cameron Arner of Carabassett Valley is studying Computer Science and Ian Berry of Temple is studying Physics. Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute’s Dean’s Honor List is compiled at the end of each semester to recognize undergraduate students who have completed 12 or more credit hours with a 3.5 grade point average or better for that term. During the course of almost two centuries, Rensselaer has built a reputation for providing an education of undisputed intellectual rigor based on educational innovation in the laboratory, classroom, and studio.
