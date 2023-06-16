LIVERMORE FALLS — Once again, the First Baptist Church of Livermore Falls will host a Community Festival on June 24 , from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will take place in the church parking Lot and on the lawn of the Parsonage. Admission is free and each person in attendance will receive a free bottle of water and a bag of popcorn, if wanted. Available for a small price will be hot dogs, cotton candy and snow cones.

Following is a list of events for entertainment and enjoyment: The VFW Color Guard will be on hand to open the Festival as the National Anthem is sung. There will be a bounce house and slide, a dunk tank, a pie raffle, and a pie-eating contest for children. Also, there are plans for a “This ‘N That ” table, vendors from within the community, a sale of perennial plants and cut flower arrangements, and a puppet show that will be staged inside the church, and face painting will be available.

The Community is invited to attend and enjoy the fun and entertainment to kick off Summer Vacation for our children!

