TROY, NY — On May 20, 2023, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) awarded a total of 1,988 degrees – 152 doctoral degrees, 390 master’s degrees, and 1,446 bachelor’s degrees – to 1,957 students, some of whom earned multiple degrees.

The following local students earned degrees:

Ian Berry, of Temple, graduated with a BS in Physics.

Zachary Gunther, of Farmington, graduated with a BS in Computer & Systems Engineering.

Of the undergraduate students receiving bachelor’s degrees, 18 earned a perfect 4.0 grade point average. Many graduates will continue their studies after graduation at RPI and universities such as Columbia University, Stanford University, and Cornell University. Others will begin professional positions with companies such as Dow Jones, Rockstar Games, NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory, Pfizer, Volvo Group, Boston Children’s Hospital, Edwards Lifesciences, Mastercard, Consigli, and WL Gore.

Rensselaer graduates continue to enjoy overall higher starting salaries compared to national averages. Last year, the average starting salary for all reported undergraduate bachelor’s degree candidates from the Class of 2022 was $78,600.

