FARMINGTON — Thursday, June 29, at 7 p.m., the Maranatha Baptist University Heritage Singers will be with at New Hope Baptist Church, 268 Perham St., Farmington.
There will be vocal and instrumental music and a message from God’s Word. FMI – Pastor Brian Rebert 207-660-5766.
Comments are not available on this story.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Nation / World
Truck driver guilty of killing 11 at Pittsburgh synagogue in deadliest attack on Jews in U.S. history
-
Sports
Coastal Auto Parts Spring Athlete of the Week 9
-
Community Sports
McG United Soccer Academy 2023 Elite Level
-
Politics
Mills signs highway budget, averting partial shutdown
-
Nation / World
Cleanup begins after tornadoes hit in Texas and Florida, killing 4 and destroying homes