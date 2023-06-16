FARMINGTON — Thursday, June 29, at 7 p.m., the Maranatha Baptist University Heritage Singers will be with at New Hope Baptist Church, 268 Perham St., Farmington.

There will be vocal and instrumental music and a message from God’s Word. FMI – Pastor Brian Rebert   207-660-5766.

