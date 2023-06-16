The pets of the week are Buffy and Bud. Come check them out at Franklin County Animal Shelter, 550 Industry Rd. in Farmington. Their hours are noon to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Buffy is a female Yellow Lab, and is three to four years old. Introducing Buffy, a delightful little lady with a mix of shyness and silliness that will surely capture your heart.

Personality: Buffy may initially be a bit shy, but once she warms up to you, get ready for endless laughter and amusement. Her playful and silly antics will bring joy and entertainment to your home.

Compatibility: While Buffy may be a bit apprehensive around cats, she is generally okay with their presence. With a proper introduction, she can coexist with feline friends. Additionally, Buffy can have a meet and greet with your family’s current dog to ensure compatibility. However, she would prefer a home without small children.

Health: Buffy has been spayed and is up to date on vaccinations, ensuring her overall well-being. She has also been microchipped for identification purposes. Regular preventative measures, including flea, tick, and heartworm prevention, have been diligently provided for her continued health and comfort.

Special Traits: Buffy’s ability to bring laughter into your life is unparalleled. Her playful nature will keep you entertained and provide countless moments of joy. Just remember, she may not be the best choice for vampire protection!

If you’re seeking a sweet and silly companion who can brighten your days with laughter and bring a touch of sunshine into your home, Buffy is the perfect match. Embrace her gentle nature, share in her playful antics, and create unforgettable memories with this lovable Labrador. Adopt Buffy and experience the unconditional love and laughter she brings to every moment.

Bud is a male Lab mix, and a senior who’s over 8 years old. Introducing Bud, the lovable senior who radiates happiness and friendliness.

Personality: Bud is a true embodiment of joy, always wearing a smile on his face. His friendly nature is contagious, and he never fails to brighten the day of everyone he meets.

Special Traits: Bud’s unwavering love for humans is his defining trait. He craves human companionship and cherishes every moment spent with his beloved humans.

Compatibility: Bud gets along well with dogs, but due to his occasional bouts of rudeness and playfulness, he would thrive best with a tolerant and patient canine companion who can appreciate his quirks.

Medical History: Bud has been well cared for throughout his life. While he may be a senior, he still has plenty of love to give. He is up-to-date on vaccinations and has been neutered.

If you’re looking for a loving and cheerful companion to brighten your days, Bud is the perfect match. Experience the warmth of his heart, the wag of his tail, and the unwavering loyalty that comes with a senior dog. Adopt Bud and give him the love-filled retirement he deserves. Together, you’ll create cherished memories and a bond that will last a lifetime.

