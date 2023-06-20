DIXFIELD — Following the lengthy discussion, the Select Board voted 3-0 on June 12 to take an extra $1,680 out of the public works capital expense account to ensure they receive a plow truck they ordered back in 2020.

Board Chairman Richard Pickett began discussion by noting that the price on the plow truck ordered back in 2020 has increased. Both the town manager and Randy (Glover, superintendent) tried to work with the vendor, but the vendor is standing firm that the pricing was only good for 30 days. Consequently, if we decide not to pay the difference, the company has stated they will sell to the next buyer on the wait list.”

Town Manager Alicia Conn noted, “We don’t have a whole lot of leverage in this case.”

She said the original article that was passed in at the annual town meeting in 2020 was for a plow truck for up to $170,000 that involved transferring up to $70,000 from public works equipment reserve and up to $100,000 from the undesignated general fund balance to purchase an International Harvester HP507 truck with plow gear for a total purchase price of $170,000.

Conn said her interpretation of reserves is the Select Board is granted authority by the town to act in the best interest of the town. “Where this is a $2,000 difference, I don’t see any reason that we need to go the people on this one.”

She said that with current numbers, it comes in as $171,680. “So it’s less than $2,000 over what we estimated. It is significantly higher than the quoted price, which was $158,000.”

Board member Pete Holman asked, “When is the truck coming?”

Glover responded, “The truck is already in. The truck was $4,830 more for a 2023 than it was for a 2020. So they only increased it by just under $5,000 for a three-year newer truck.”

Last week, he said he talked to O’Connor’s (a dealer) and a Western Star that they had down there ready to sell, which was only two-wheel drive and not a standard (transmission), was $254,000.”

He added, “So if we reject this truck and International sells it, we’re going to spend $254,000 for a straight truck. That’s what we’re going to do because we need a truck.”

Conn said, “Having a new vehicle that is equipped to handle the difficult conditions in East Dixfield is important for both safety and efficiency, especially with the mix of rain and snow we have experienced in recent years. We’re expecting to receive the truck this fall, early winter at the latest.”

« Previous

Next »

filed under: