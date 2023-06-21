Western New England
SPRINGFIELD, MA — Nathan Miller, of Winthrop was welcomed into Omicron Delta Kappa National Honor Society on May 4 at the Western New England University chapter’s annual induction ceremony. Omicron Delta Kappa is a national leadership honor society that recognizes and encourages achievement in scholarship, athletics, campus or community service, social and religious activities, as well as campus government, journalism, speech and the mass media, and creative and performing arts.
Comments are not available on this story.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Sun Spots
Readers suggest ways to keep deer from eating plants
-
Encore
RFA summer DIVA show features music and dance
-
Encore
Fódhla to perform at Denmark Arts Center
-
Politics
Maine Senate votes in favor of statewide paid family leave program
-
Encore
‘Magician for Non-Believers’ brings magic and humor to Denmark Arts Center