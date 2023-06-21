Western New England

SPRINGFIELD, MA — Nathan Miller, of Winthrop was welcomed into Omicron Delta Kappa National Honor Society on May 4 at the Western New England University chapter’s annual induction ceremony. Omicron Delta Kappa is a national leadership honor society that recognizes and encourages achievement in scholarship, athletics, campus or community service, social and religious activities, as well as campus government, journalism, speech and the mass media, and creative and performing arts.

