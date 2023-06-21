The pets of the week are Lady and Minnie. They and other pets may be visited at the shelter from noon to 4 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays at 550 Industry Rd. Cats and dogs are spayed or neutered prior to adoption and have been vaccinated for rabies, treated for fleas, microchipped and have had nail trims. For more information, contact 207-778-2638, fcanimalshelter.org or facebook. com/fcanimalshelter.

Introducing Minnie, the big and chatty girl who loves humans! Personality: Minnie is a big and talkative feline with a heart full of love for humans. She has some special traits, one which is Minnie’s standout, her chattiness, as she enjoys engaging in conversations and expressing her affection. If you’re looking for a big and chatty feline companion, Minnie is the perfect match. Enjoy her lively conversations and experience the love and companionship she brings. Adopt Minnie and embrace the joy of having a talkative friend by your side.

Compatibility: Minnie is a perfect companion for those seeking a feline friend who appreciates human company and brings joy to the household.

Medical History: Minnie is vaccinated, spayed, and microchipped, ready to shower her humans with love.

Lady is an unfixed adult female. Oh, hello. My name is Lady. I’m slowly but surely warming up to humans and will allow gentle nose boops. Give me a little time to get to know you and practice patience, and I will say hello and give you kind nuzzles. I would prefer, however, if you don’t try to hold me, that is going a little too far.

I’m litter box trained and very good at keeping clean!

