FARMINGTON — The Regional School Unit 9 board of directors elected Assistant Principal Joel Smith as interim principal for Mt. Blue High School. Smith will take over for Monique Poulin, who was elected to the position of director of instruction, curriculum, and grants, replacing Laura Columbia.

“Joel has served RSU 9 for almost three decades,” Elkington stated in an email. “He was chosen for his experience and commitment to RSU 9 and because he served as interim principal of Mt. Blue High School from December of 2020 to June of 2021 when Monique Poulin was acting superintendent. Joel has also served in other interim administrative roles when called upon.”

Smith previously served as Interim Principal while Poulin served as Interim Superintendent after former Superintendent Tina Meserve resigned from the role. With the arrival of Superintendent Christian Elkington, both Poulin and Smith returned to their respective roles.

Columbia formally announced her departure on Tuesday, May 9, at an RSU 9 board meeting during public comment. She will be taking on the role of Superintendent at Maine School Administrative District 58 [MSAD 58].

Poulin was elected to the role of director of instruction, curriculum, and grants on Tuesday, May 30. She will assume the role on Saturday, July 1.

In new business, Elkington presented the board with the idea of changing the title of director of instruction, curriculum, and grants to assistant superintendent of instruction, curriculum, and grants. According to Elkington, the change is only to the title and nothing beyond that.

“This is not about a monetary change or to increase funding for that office,” Elkington explained. “This is about the responsibilities that Laura has followed through with and done so well over the last several years that really deserve to have the title of assistant superintendent.”

The change was only up for discussion and no motion was made. A final decision will be made at the board’s next meeting on Tuesday, June 27.

Director Scott Erb of Farmington questioned if this was a decision appropriate for the board to make.

“If there’s no change in policy, no change in the position, no change in how much money they earn, is the board in charge of naming these things?” he asked. Erb followed his question by saying that the administration could handle the decision over the board.

“Compare and contrast,” Elkington responded. “I think that since it has been something that the district has had in the past and not had in the past, and there’s been several conversations, I think it’s important that the board make the decision and let the community know.”

Chairperson Carol Coles agreed with Erb’s question.

Vice Chair Debbie Smith of Weld said when the conversation to re-title the position first started, she was in favor of the change and believed Columbia to be more than worthy of the position.

“I’m sorry that Laura could not have gotten that official title,” Smith said, “but I hope she knows that in most of our minds, she was the assistant superintendent anyway. And I’m very pleased to think that Monique will now step into that.”

