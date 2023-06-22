FARMINGTON — Jordan’s Way will be making its way to the Franklin County Animal Shelter [FCAS] on Tuesday, July 4, for a national fundraising tour across the United States. FCAS and Kris Rotondo, founder of Jordan’s Way, LLC., will be hosting a three-hour live stream event on Facebook to help benefit the animal shelter.

Jordan’s Way is a non-profit organization that tours across the nation to raise awareness and money for animal shelters. Rotondo founded Jordan’s Way after the passing of his dog, Jordan. A shelter dog for three and a half years, Jordan was adopted by Rotondo and they spent 11 years together before Jordan passed in 2018 from cancer.

Since 2021, Rotondo has helped raised over $5.5 million for animal shelters across the country through live streaming events, and even helped some animals get adopted through the livestream.

“No animal should have to spend their life in a shelter, and I am passionate to highlight and support the many organizations across our country who work relentlessly to ensure these pets find loving homes, despite their age, breed, or heath issues,” Rotonda said.

Rotondo has been to Maine before to help fundraise for shelters in Bangor, Waterville, Lewiston and more. Now, he has chosen FCAS as his next target to help raise money and, more importantly, raise awareness.

“Each stop on the Jordan’s Way tour offers the ability to bring awareness to the importance of the saying ‘Adopt, Don’t Shop’ to an entirely new community,” Rotondo stated.

Advertisement

FCAS Social Media Coordinator Kalista Werner said the day will be filled with all kinds of events and activities with staff members to help raise their goal of $10,000.

“Kris is known for his incredible energy and passion for helping animals, and we are excited to be a part of this special event,” Werner said in an email.

“One of the challenges we have agreed upon is chest waxing our manager once we reach our goal of $10,000,” she wrote. “So, let’s come together as a community and make it happen!”

More challenges and activities will be announced as July 4 draws closer. For more information on the event, please follow FCAS Facebook page at www.facebook.com/fcanimalshelter. The event will take place on Tuesday, July 4, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information about the shelter, please visit the website at fcanimalshelter.org or call [207] 778-2638. For more information on Jordan’s Way and the national tour, please visit www.jordanswaytour.com.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: