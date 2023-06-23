LCCA

LIVERMORE – Livermore Community Center Association (LCCA) will be hosting a Celebration of Life for Patricia (Keen) Cox on Saturday, June 24 at 2 p.m. She was a 1969 graduate of Livermore Falls High School and a lifelong resident of Livermore. Patricia was also a founding member of the LCCA and will be missed. Please join us for this celebration of a life well lived and share your memories with her family and friends.

Breakfast

LIVERMORE FALLS — George Bunten Post 10 American Legion, 17 Reynolds Ave. is having a Legion Breakfast Saturday, June 24 from 8 to 10 a.m. The buffet includes pancakes, sausage, bacon, eggs, home fries, cinnamon rolls, fruit salad, juices, coffee and more! The price is $10 requested donation, for children under 10, it’s $5. Help support our local American Legion. Bring your loved ones, family, and friends. A variety of home-made pies will be available for purchase, thanks to Alice Robinson and Carlene Davenport for all their help. For more information, call Commander Jocelyn Mosher-Collins, 207-779-7345

POPS

KINGFIELD — Kingfield POPS featuring the Bangor Symphony and headlining “the” Beatles tribute band Spencer and the Walrus is just around the corner, and the day will be one to remember! On Saturday, June 24, the gates open at 4:30 p.m. for Western Maine’s premier outdoor summer concert in its 20th year. Tucked away on Kennedy Field, located off Route 142 in Kingfield, the POPS concert showcases Spencer and the Walrus, Catcha Vibe, The Napper Tandies, Coleman Martin, Burnurwurbskek Singers, and the Bangor Symphony Orchestra.

A variety of vendors will have food and snacks available for purchase at the concert, including The Wheelhouse by Alice and Lulu’s; Hungry Mama; Freedom’s Forage; New Portland Firemen Association; and White Fox Taverna. A wide menu provided by these vendors ranges from raclette cheese and Greek food to tacos, sandwiches, and traditional fair food like hamburgers, hot dogs, fries, and onion rings. Looking for something for the kids? Freedom’s Forage will have kids meals, and the Kingfield Festival Days will be on hand with the snow cone maker for a refreshing treat.

Tickets for the POPS can be purchased online at KingfieldPOPS.com or BangorSymphony.org; at Mainely Provisions, Skowhegan Savings, or Western Maine Dance Center in Kingfield, and at Orange Cat Cafe in Farmington; or at the gate at the show. Youth ages 17 and under are admitted free with an accompanying adult.

Benefit



AUBURN — Local businesses are supporting a charity fundraiser for Kaleb Davis of Auburn, who has a difficult journey ahead. He was recently diagnosed with a large brain tumor and is facing an invasive surgery coming this month. Friends and neighbors are hosting a benefit event at Martindale Golf Course, 527 Beech Hill Rd, Auburn, on July 21 from 7-10 p.m. with raffles, a silent auction, live music and more. (Auction includes two tickets to Celtics Organizers are reaching out to local businesses in hopes of donations to raffle off at the Night For Kaleb. All proceeds are going directly to Kaleb to help assist with medical bills.Come join us in supporting a member of our community! Thank you in advance for your consideration and willingness to help!

Meeting

WILTON — The Foothills Land Conservancy [FLC] Annual Meeting will be held on Monday, June 26, at 6:30 p.m., in the Academy Hill School cafeteria. Guest speaker will be Lynnette Batt, Project Manager at the Trust for Public Land for Maine and New Hampshire. She will be speaking on issues affecting land conservation organizations and future opportunities and concerns for those organizations, such as Foothills. A Farmington native, Lynnette has worked for American Rivers doing dam removal/river restoration, and at the Placer Land Trust in northern California as their conservation director. In 2022 she joined the Trust for Public Land as a project manager.

FLC was established in 1998 to protect the stream and surrounding lands at the head of Wilson Lake, comprising 238 acres. Members and non-members are welcome at the meeting.

For more information, contact the Foothills President Michael Burke at [email protected]

Music FARMINGTON — Thursday, June 29, at 7 p.m., the Maranatha Baptist University Heritage Singers will be with at New Hope Baptist Church, 268 Perham St., Farmington. FMI – Pastor Brian Rebert 207-660-5766. Camp FARMINGTON — City Lights North, located at 231 Broadway, Farmington will host a performing arts summer camp, free for 6-18 years old. Saturday July 1 is registration. Come by any time between 8 a.m. and noon. Be ready to dance a little! Camp is every day including Sundays, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., July 2-16. The final performance is Sunday July 16 at 3 p.m., Emery Theater, Farmington. Teachers scheduled to date: Braun Dapper (hip hop), Hershey Bliss (Carribbean / dance hall), Russell Ferguson (krump), Megatron (popping/ticking), Maude Warshaw (modern), Adrienne Hawkins (modern/jazz), Chu Ling (traditional Chinese), Zakyia Watkins (art), Duggan Hill (theatre/fencing). Any COVID rules will be set right before camp begins, based on CDC recommendations and the rate of transmission in Franklin County at that point.For more information, call 778-9114 or 617-695-2856. Sales NORTH JAY — North Jay Grange #10 is planning another indoor sale on June 24 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Special this day – free ice cream cones for the kids! Located at the corner of Route 4 and Route 17 in North Jay, there will be more good items. Also, always different, and interesting things, household goods, lots of books, clothes for men, women, kids and baby clothing and toys. This is a great place to find good, clean, gently used clothes and sometimes new clothing, for all sizes, plus footwear, coats, jackets etc. Proceeds from the sales help support Grange projects that directly help the community. (If Saturday is not a good time, call Marilyn Morse and she will set up a time for you to shop.) FMI – call 207-208-9225. JAY — Friends of Special Olympics. In conjunction with VFW Post in Jay will hold its annual yard sale this year on July 1 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. This sale has grown over the years to a wonderful event thanks to our gracious community. We will be accepting new or slightly used donations from now to June 25. No clothing or books please. So check out your attics, garages, storage sheds and junk drawers and make a donation to this worthwhile event. For more information call Janice at 897-2122. Thanks in advanced for you continued support. WILTON — St. Luke’s Episcopal Church will have a yard sale on Saturday, July 8, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the church parking lot. Variety of household items. Great prices. St. Luke’s is located at 59 High St. (corner of High and School Streets). FMI: 207-645-2639. stlukeswilton.org. FARMINGTON FALLS — There will be a yard sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 15, at Philbrick Park behind the Falls Fire Station. Live entertainment provided by “Just Friends” under the pavilion starts at 11:30 a.m. with a chicken barbecue cooked by Bob Gramlich served at noon. Proceeds will benefit the Hawks Majors and Minors baseball teams and maintain Philbrick Park. FMI 778-3156. Suppers JAY — Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post 3335, 64 Jewell St. June menu. Post 3335, is still serving take out suppers. Scheduled for June 23 – Oven fried chicken, potato salad, graham cracker cake. Serving starts at 5 p.m. Call Janice early at 897-2122 to reserve your meal. There will be no Friday take out June 30 as we prepare for our annual Special Olympics/VFW yard sale from 9 to 3 on Saturday July 1. Please join us to help support this worthwhile event! Thanks to all for your continued support! LIVERMORE FALLS — Saturday, June 24, there will be a benefit meal for LF Fire Department featuring brats, baked beans, salads & dessert. From 5 – 7 p.m., at Emmanuel Assembly of God, located at Shuy Corner, Rt. 133 & 17 (4 Fayette Road), (Across from Pinetree Shoe Store). All Proceeds to Benefit the LF Fire Department. For more information call 897-5400. EAST WILTON — Community Grange #593 on Main Street will be holding a public “souper” supper on Friday, July 14, serving from 5 to 6:30 p.m. @ $10 per person. Also, during the supper, rummage sale items will be available by donation. FMI 778-5845. ATV JAY — Western Maine ATV Club wants riders to know that meetings will be on the first Wednesday night each month at 7 p.m. at the Jay Town Office. It is open to the public, hope to see you there. Dates are July 5, August 2, August 16 (two in August as we prepare for the toy run) and Sept. 6. Sept. 9 will be the Annual Whistle Stop toy run. Mark your calendars. Anyone with questions can contact us at 207-897-2926 or email me at [email protected] (be sure to add in the subject line: ATV Club or it might get overlooked). Visit us on Facebook at Western ME ATV Club for updates. It is a good idea to call ahead and see which trails are open. Sunday, June 25, there will be a potluck meal followed by an ice cream ride along the Whistle Stop Trail to Farmington. Please bring a treat to share for the potluck. Meet at Bob and Karen Dalot’s home at 3 Knoll Circle in Jay at noon. LIVERMORE — Brettuns Wheelers ATV Club meets the second Tuesday of each month at the Livermore Community Building, 29 Church St. Next month it is July 11 at 7 p.m. The club wants to thank the volunteers from several ATV clubs who came out in the rain to work together. Livermore trails are still closed until they dry out, but volunteers are always needed to help with trail work. CANTON — Canton ATV Club meets on the fourth Monday of each month. This month the meeting will be on June 26, at 6:30 p.m. The public is always invited and new members are always welcome, too!For more information contact Brian Jordan at 207-357-4460 Library FARMINGTON — Stepping Stones Summer Reading Program at Farmington Public Library began Thursday, June 15, and ends August 8. You can sign up anytime during the summer, in person, by phone: 207-778-4312, by email: [email protected] Children of all ages read and listen to books in any format, from any source. They must keep track of their progress to win prizes. A library card is not necessary to participate. Free cards are available for school age children in the RSU#9 district and Farmington residents. The area businesses donating prizes are Gifford’s Ice Cream, Devaney Doak & Garrett Booksellers, Twice Sold Tales, Narrow Gauge Cinemas, and the Western Maine Play Museum. The library is located at 117 Academy Street in Farmington. PHILLIPS — Here is your chance on June 24 to run (or walk) in a local 5K that offers beautiful scenery as it winds through the small town of Phillips past the Sandy River & Rangeley Lakes Railroad Museum, along quiet back roads and crosses the beautiful Sandy River two times. This fundraising event celebrates reading, Maine authors, the Phillips Library https://www.phillips.lib.me.us and getting outside! To participate in the 5K on June 24, register onsite and pay a $10. fee. Runners only will be timed. The Maine author’s talk afterwards is free to the public! Registration begins at 9 a.m., the 5K starts at 10 a.m., followed by awards and prizes at 11 a.m. After a lunch break at 11:30 a.m., with a light lunch available for purchase (all proceeds to benefit the library), two well-known Maine authors, Julia Bouwsma and Gretchen Legler will be discussing their writing, homesteading and crafting sustainable lives in Western Maine. You don’t have to participate in the 5K to enjoy their valuable insights. WELD — Beginning May 30, the new year-round Hours for the Library will be Tuesday & Thursday 10 a.m. -1 p.m. and 3-6 p.m. Saturdays, July & August 10 a.m. -1 p.m. beginning July 8 CARRABASSETT VALLEY — Carrabassett Valley Public Library open hours are Spring ~ Summer ~ Fall. Tuesday – Friday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Closed Sundays & Mondays. Winter hours from January 2 – Patriots’ Day are Tuesday – Saturday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. CVPL is offering Free Technology Help Sessions on Thursday July 13 & 27 and August 10 & 17 from 10 a.m.- Noon. Learn about Microsoft Office, Google Workspace, Windows and Mac OS Computer Skills, Online Health Resources, Smartphones and Tablets, Email, Internet Safety, Social Media, WordPress, Websites, Graphic Design, Resumes, and Online Job Applications. CARRABASSETT VALLEY — While supplies last, CV Library Summer Reading Program participants will receive a tote bag plus choice of 2 free books, bookmarks, growth chart, activities page & crayons and more! Story Time will be held on Thursdays @ 10:30 a.m. Make or Take activities will available Wed-Sat: Weeks of June 28, July 5, 12, 19. Concerts



FARMINGTON — The University of Maine at Farmington is presenting a 2023 Outdoor Summer Concert Series featuring free, live music on the lawn of the Emery Community Arts Center this summer in June, July and August.All concerts are open to the public. Audience members are welcome to bring lawn chairs or a picnic blanket. In case of rain, the concert will be moved indoors to Emery’s performance space. UMF Summer Concert Series events: Friday, June 30, 7 p.m., Lumus Lumus is a 5-piece, mostly-90s covers, pop band from Farmington. Their unique style fuses tight grooves and transcendent vocal harmonies with dance-your-face off rhythms. Now hailed as one of the top five of ‘Franklin County’s Top Five’ by fans, band members include: Frank Giampietro, bass; Brendan Hickey, guitar and vocals; Savannah Leavitt, vocals; Jordyn Libby, vocals; Ethan Wright, drums. Saturday, July 29, 7 p.m., Coleman Martin Coleman Martin is the music rolling out of the hills of Farmington, powerful and unique. Accompanied by Maelyn Leighton on violin they work towards creating notable original music. Martin recently released his debut album, “Verbal Contracts,” and is a recurring performer at the Kingfield POPS, Farmington Fiddlehead Festival, Campfire Chronicles and Harry’s Hill. Sunday, Aug. 6, 2 p.m., Elena Ciampa & Friends Award-winning multi-genre musician, vocalist, composer, songwriter, arranger and bandleader, Elena Ciampa is a lifelong musician and vocalist who began performing on piano and voice at an early age in church, schools and public events. She is now performing, recording and producing her original pieces. Listeners can expect thoughtful writing and melodic expression from Elena’s songs, compositions and arrangements. Friday, Aug. 25, 7 p.m., Dead Gowns Dead Gowns is the project of Portland-Maine singer-songwriter Geneviève Beaudoin. In her latest collection, the “HOW EP,” she pushes “expressive arrangements and raw melodies into a glowing spectacle” (Foxy Digitalis). Both urgent and sincere, it’s “the sound of a songwriter coming good on all her promises and then some” (For the Rabbits). The Emery Arts Center is located on Academy St. (between Main St. and High St.) in downtown Farmington. For more information contact Ann Bartges, director of UMF Emery Community Arts Center at [email protected] or 207-778-7461.

Lunches INDUSTRY — The Industry Community Kitchen is once again hosting monthly luncheons/socials at the Industry Town Hall. Socialize with friends from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. with a free lunch at noon. Luncheons are usually held the first Thursday of each month, next month the date will be July 6. All are welcome so hope to see you there. For more info contact Vicci @ 778-6722 or Amy @ 778-4158.

