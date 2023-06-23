Chicken and Penne
Note: Get a grownup’s help with this recipe, which requires using the oven/stove.
Prep time: 55 minutes
What you need:
1 box whole-wheat penne pasta (14 ounces)
3 cups of raw broccoli florettes
3/4 cup of precooked chicken strips (4 ounces)
1/2 cup reduced-fat cheddar cheese, shredded (2 ounces)
1/2 cup mozzarella cheese, shredded (2 ounces)
3 tablespoons skim milk (1.5 oz)
2 tablespoons low-sodium chicken broth
3/4 teaspoon salt
3/4 teaspoon ground black pepper
Equipment and supplies:
Pot for cooking pasta and steaming broccoli
Colander for draining pasta
13×9-inch baking dish
Steamer basket for broccoli
Measuring cups/spoons
Mixing bowl
Spoon
Skillet
Oven/stove
What to do:
1. Preheat oven to 350°F.
2. Cook pasta according to directions until crisp-tender. Drain pasta.
3. Place drained pasta in a 13×9 baking dish.
4. Place broccoli in a stockpot of boiling water or a steamer for about 5 minutes.
5. Rinse with cool water.
6. Add the drained broccoli and the precooked chicken strips to the pasta.
7. Sprinkle shredded cheeses over pasta mixture.
8. In a mixing bowl, combine milk, chicken broth, salt, and pepper.
9. Pour milk mixture evenly over the pasta mixture and mix in with a spoon.
10. Cover baking dish with foil.
11. Bake 30 minutes, until mixture is bubbly and cheese is melted.
Nutritional analysis (per serving):
310 calories
21g protein
4g fat
1.5g sat. fat
53g carbohydrate
7g fiber
20mg cholesterol
430mg sodium
4g sugars
Serves: 6
Serving size: 1/6 of pan
Check out more content from Let’s Go! and KidsHealth!
Comments are not available on this story.
-
The Franklin Journal
Pets of the Week
-
The Franklin Journal
Will state do better job delivering electricity?
-
The Franklin Journal
Briefly
-
The Franklin Journal
Arts center announces next exhibit
-
The Franklin Journal
Dean’s List