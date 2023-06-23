South Dakota

BROOKINGS, S.D.— South Dakota State University announces Seth Thomas of Kingfield has been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2023 semester. Thomas is a student in SDSU’s College of Nursing. More than 3,000 students were recognized for their outstanding academic performance over the spring 2023 semester at SDSU. To earn dean’s list distinctions in SDSU’s colleges, students must have completed a minimum of 12 credits and must have earned at least a 3.5 GPA on a 4.0 scale.

Norwich

Northfield, Vt. — Norwich University announces Isaac Parker of Jay has been recognized on the dean’s list for the spring 2023 semester. Full-time undergraduate students who earned a semester grade point average of at least 3.40 are awarded dean’s list honors.

URI

KINGSTON, RI — The University of Rhode Island announces Kaila Godbey of Jay, Anna Erb and Ella Schmidt, both of Readfield, have been recognized on the spring 2023 dean’s list. Students named to the dean’s list represent nearly all of Rhode Island’s cities and towns, all six New England states, New York and New Jersey, and many other states and countries.

To be included on the Dean’s List, full-time students must have completed 12 or more credits for letter grades which are GPA applicable during a semester and achieved at least a 3.30 quality point average. Part-time students qualify with the accumulation of 12 or more credits for letter grades which are GPA applicable earning at least a 3.30 quality point average.

