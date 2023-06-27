MEXICO — Since mid-June, with Roscoe appeared on the front lawn at the Mexico Town Office, there’s been growing interest.

Growing is the key word because Roscoe is a rock snake, and little kids and adult are helping it grow by adding painted rocks.

“Everyday we go out and look to see what’s been added,” noted Town Manager Raquel Welch-Day. “We have no idea when they’re doing it. Maybe at night?”

She said she saw a similar snake someone had done somewhere and took photos of it on Facebook. “I thought it would be a cool thing to do. I did the sign. Tami (Vradenburgh, clerk) painted the head.”

“We want to see how long it’s going to get. It’s exciting. It’s just something cool to do,” said Welch-Day.

