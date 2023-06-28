UMA
AUGUSTA — University of Maine at Augusta Interim President and Provost Joseph Szakas announces the Spring 2023 Full-Time and Part-Time Dean’s Lists.
To qualify for the Full-Time Dean’s list, students must complete a minimum of 12 credit hours of 100-level or higher UMA coursework [exclusive of pass/fail courses], and maintain a semester grade point average in these courses of 3.25 to 3.79, with no grade below C- in any of these courses.
To qualify for the Part-Time Dean’s List, students must complete a minimum of 12 credit hours of 100-level or higher UMA coursework [exclusive of pass/fail courses] during two consecutive semesters in an academic year [fall and spring]; take no more than 11 credit hours of 100-level UMA coursework in either semester; and achieve a combined grade point average of 3.25 to 3.79 over the two consecutive semesters, with no grades lower than C-.
Full Time
Kiarra Richards, Jay; Stephanie Smith, Livermore Falls; Cameron Souther, Livermore Falls; Ashley Stebbins, Wilton; Annette Thatcher, Phillips.
Part-Time
Nichole Goding, Jay; Anne Harvell, Jay; Alex Hurteau, Turner; Ashley Libby, Farmington.
Comments are not available on this story.
-
Androscoggin County
Amish community’s growing market opens in new barn in Wales
-
Encore
Novel Jazz to perform at Poland Spring Preservation Society Sunset Concert Series
-
Encore
The Cobblestones to perform at Poland Spring Preservation Society Sunset Concert Series
-
Crime
Arraignment delayed for man accused of killing 4, wounding 3 others
-
Androscoggin County
Lisbon police say they found the driver who hit a bicyclist Tuesday