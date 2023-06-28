UMA

AUGUSTA — University of Maine at Augusta Interim President and Provost Joseph Szakas announces the Spring 2023 Full-Time and Part-Time Dean’s Lists.

To qualify for the Full-Time Dean’s list, students must complete a minimum of 12 credit hours of 100-level or higher UMA coursework [exclusive of pass/fail courses], and maintain a semester grade point average in these courses of 3.25 to 3.79, with no grade below C- in any of these courses.

To qualify for the Part-Time Dean’s List, students must complete a minimum of 12 credit hours of 100-level or higher UMA coursework [exclusive of pass/fail courses] during two consecutive semesters in an academic year [fall and spring]; take no more than 11 credit hours of 100-level UMA coursework in either semester; and achieve a combined grade point average of 3.25 to 3.79 over the two consecutive semesters, with no grades lower than C-.

Full Time



Kiarra Richards, Jay; Stephanie Smith, Livermore Falls; Cameron Souther, Livermore Falls; Ashley Stebbins, Wilton; Annette Thatcher, Phillips.

Part-Time



Nichole Goding, Jay; Anne Harvell, Jay; Alex Hurteau, Turner; Ashley Libby, Farmington.

