LIVERMORE FALLS — Kay KingWatson opened the First Baptist Church Worship Service as she welcomed all in attendance and read the Announcements of upcoming events. Following the Announcements, she led the Congregation as we sang two Praise Songs: “This Is My Father’s World” and “Glorify Thy Name”. The Call to Worship was given by Rev. Russ Thayer as he read Psalm 29, Verses 1 – 2. He led us into Prayer Time, followed by The Lord’s Prayer. Our first Hymn was: “Savior, Like A Shepherd Lead Us”.

During the Offertory, Maggie Houlihan played the organ and Margaret Emery sang, as they performed “The Father’s Song”. Special Music was performed by Rev. Thayer as he sang a beautiful solo, “The Lost Chord”, accompanied by Maggie. His solo was followed by resounding applause.

Rev. Thayer introduced his Sermon as he read Scripture from the Book of Luke, Chapter 15, Verses 11 – 32, the story of The Prodigal Son. During his Sermon, titled, “A True Father”, Rev. Thayer talked about what it means to be a great Dad. The story is about a father who had two sons. One son wanted to remain at home and work the land with his father.

The other son was eager to take the money his father would give him, then leave his father’s home to find fame and fortune out in the world. Of course, he spent his money and having no money to live on, went home to his father. The father had been going out every day looking for the son and hoping that he would soon return. When the son arrived at his father’s house, the father welcomed him and held a large party to welcome him home.

Rev. Thayer told us that the father was right to welcome the boy home, because he truly loved his son. The father had allowed the son to explore and learn the ways of his world and did not go after the son, but always remained hopeful that the son would return home. We can learn from this story what it means to be “a great Dad”.

Our last Hymn was “Shepherd of Love”, followed by the Benediction and Response, “Grace, Love and Fellowship”.

Announcements:

1. This month, we are collecting canned spaghetti sauce for the Food Cupboard. In July, we will collect spaghetti.

2. Hymn sing on Sunday eve, June 25, at 7 p.m.

3. Men’s Breakfast on Saturday, July 8, at 8 a.m.

4. The Soap ‘N More Store will be open on Saturday, July 22, from 9 a.m to Noon.

