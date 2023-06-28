First things first. I am grateful to Wilton’s new Water and Sewer Superintendent, Dalton Plante, for the leadership and impressive job he and his team have done over the last few weeks, replacing the water line on our street. It’s a complex, laborious project. I work from home, so it’s been a big deal to have the job done and still have water continuously.

Hopefully, this means we’ll no longer have sand in our water, decreased water pressure, or water fountains popping up where they don’t belong! It’s been a challenge for this gal who works from home and appreciates structure and peaceful living, but I’m grateful for their skills and willingness to complete the project.

What else I have on my mind is that June is Men’s Mental Health Month, a campaign that is overshadowed by other June campaigns. That’s a shame because if we want to change how humanity interacts, everyone has to do their part in healing things like generational trauma, emotional turmoil, talking to wellness providers, and more challenges. So I’d offer this week ten gems for all men who strive to grow, find peace, and heal on their journey to overall wellness.

Transformation takes time, and only some things work the same for each person. Think of the Lotus flower, a member of the water lily family found growing in Maine lakes which rises from the mud and opens its petals to allow the observer to see the beauty it holds within.

Be kind to ourselves. Put down our worries and allow ourselves to be happy.

Every time we see a reflection of ourselves or negative thoughts, we remind ourselves that we are worthy, lovable, and deserving of all that is good.

When we awaken each day, we tell ourselves, “Today, I will be my best self.”

Do our own life and do it from our heart. We aren’t here to be people pleasers. Living that way doesn’t make for a happy life.

Giving is healing. This doesn’t mean giving so much it drains our energy. It means don’t give only because we’re trying to win love and prove we’re good people. Do what moves our hearts. Be open to receiving.

A mistake made doesn’t mean we’re terrible people. Every moment brings an opportunity to do better.

As we heal, things will come up from forgotten memories. This is good but often painful. Allow them and their emotions to wash through. See them as opportunities, let go and allow better memories to arrive.

Success comes from believing.

Things happen in life that are not to our understanding. Let them go.

Love large and ourselves first, with trust, faith, and hope put into action.

Finally, in the words of John Steinbeck, “It seems to be that if you or I should choose between two courses of thought or action, we should remember our dying and try to so live that our death brings no pleasure to the world.”

