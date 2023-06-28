NO. LIVERMORE — At the June 25 North Livermore Baptist Church service Rev. Dr. Al Fletcher, executive minister of American Baptist Churches of Maine, filled in the pulpit for Pastor Bonnie. Pastor Bonnie will be attending the ABCUSA General Board meetings and the ABCUSA Biennial in Puerto Rico.

Announcements listed in the bulletin are that the congregation will be collecting dry spaghetti for the Food Pantry in the month of July. Bible Study will resume on July 11th. Coming Events: July 10-14: Vacation Bible School from 6 – 8 p.m. July 16th: Quarterly Business Meeting and the church’s BBQ. Pastor Bonnie will be on vacation July 23rd – August 5th. The AA meetings are held on Friday nights at the church.

For information, check out our website at northlivermorebaptistchurch.org. You can email the church at [email protected] Pastor Bonnie’s office hours are Monday and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to noon. Pastor Bonnie will be out of the office from June 19 – July 1st. Office hours resume on July 3rd.

