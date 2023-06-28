UMA

AUGUSTA — University of Maine at Augusta Interim President and Provost Joseph Szakas announces the Spring 2023 Full-Time and Part-Time President’s Lists.

To qualify for the Full-Time President’s list, students must complete a minimum of 12 credit hours of 100-level or higher UMA coursework [exclusive of pass/fail courses] and maintain a semester grade point average in these courses of 3.8 or higher.

To qualify for the Part-Time President’s List, students must complete a minimum of 12 credit hours of 100-level or higher UMA coursework [exclusive of pass/fail courses] during two consecutive semesters in an academic year [fall and spring]; take no more than 11 credit hours of 100-level UMA coursework in either semester; and achieve a combined grade point average of 3.8 or higher over the two consecutive semesters, with no grades lower than C-.

Full-Time



Katie Bennett, Livermore Falls; Sydney Caldwell, New Vineyard; Andrea Corey-Gallant, Farmington; Hailey Ehrig, Wilton; Matt Gallant, Farmington; Kaylee McGowan, Farmington; Alison Prior, Wilton; Nick Richardson, Wilton; Zeke Robinson, Farmington; Michelle Spiotta, Jay; April Thrasher, Turner; Haley Walsh, Chesterville; Jenny Welch, Wilton; Emily Willett, Chesterville.

Part-Time



Joel Gilbert, Livermore; Emma Haywood, Farmington; Lori Mathers, East Dixfield; Michele Tanner, Farmington.

filed under: