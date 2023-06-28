What a busy month we have at Treat Memorial Library! We’d like to extend a very special thank you to Fish Meadow Cannabis for an incredible surprise donation! We’re continuously grateful for the amazing support we receive from our wonderful community – it’s made a tremendous impact on the programs we are able to provide!

The library will be CLOSED Tuesday, July 4, for Independence Day! Make sure you come in and stock up on books for the holiday.

Looking for something fun to do outside this summer? We have a Maine State Park Pass available to borrow! Contact the library for more information.

Do you have a phone, laptop, or other device you’d like help learning how to use for FREE? Starting on July 12, Paul Haberstroh from Franklin County Adult and Community Education will be at the library on Wednesdays from 1 to 3 p.m. Paul has a wide breadth of knowledge on a variety of topics, from basic computer and internet safety to graphic and website design. Come visit him for some expert help!

Book Club will hold a hybrid meeting (both Zoom and in person) on Thursday, July 13, at 3 p.m. We will be discussing Turning of the Screw by Henry James, as part of the ‘Our Favorite Genres’ series. Please let staff know if you would like a copy of the book up for discussion.

Our Summer Reading Program, All Together Now, continues with four exciting programs for the month of July!

First we’ll have the Fairy-tale and Folklore Fest on Thursday, July 6, at 6 p.m. Join us for a celebration of tall tales from around the world. We’ll have food, games, and a costume contest!

Next on Thursday, July 13, at 6 p.m., Mad Science of Maine will be here and they will be “bringing to life some of the great scientific discoveries born out of collaboration and partnership…also relating the strength and importance of human bonding to the nature of chemical bonding through some awesome chemical reaction experiments.”

Then since we’re focusing on community connection this summer, Thursday, July 20, at 6 p.m. we’re having Craft for a Cause! For those who are craftily inclined, we’ll have projects suitable for all ages to make and donate to local community aid organizations. For those less interested in crafts, we will have kit making stations that we will also then donate!

And lastly, why be bored this summer when you can be board…gaming that is! On Thursday, July 2, at 6 p.m., we’ll be having a Game Night, with board and lawn games for all ages.

We’ll be having a Lego Explorers Club meeting on Saturday, July 15, at 10:30 a.m. It’s a space for kids to engage in creative STEAM activities, experiments, and challenges with a special focus on Legos! The only limits are physics and imagination!

Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m., we will have Story Time inside at the library. Join us for our favorite picture books, sing-a-longs, and other activities.

Our used bookstore “Elsie’s Re-Read Used Book Emporium” is back to having regular hours. Stop by on Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. or Wednesday from 12:30 to 3 p.m. and pick up some great reads.

Check out our latest favorites from the shelves with Bonkers for Books, our monthly recommendation on Facebook. We will be sharing some of our favorites on Saturday, July 22, this month.

Any questions or for more information, please call the library at 897-3631. Always remember that you are able to log in to your own account and access the 3M Cloud Library through our online catalog at https://treat.biblionix.com/atoz/catalog/ While you are there, click on “See what’s hot” for a list of ALL the new items. Follow us on Facebook for any new developments.

