A blossom is seen Tuesday, June 27, on the tulip poplar tree at Marion Hutchinson’s home in Wilton. So beautiful and permeates the neighborhood with its fragrance, she said. An article about a tulip tree in Farmington led to readers reaching out to share they have tulip trees at their homes in Industry and Wilton. Word of another one in Carthage was just received. Photo courtesy of Marion Hutchinson

