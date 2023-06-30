COUNTY — Please join us in congratulating and welcoming the 2023 Mitchell Scholars from Franklin County! These four future leaders of Maine will each receive $10,000 toward their college educations, and – just as importantly – will be able to access the Mitchell Institute’s distinctive leadership development programming, signature events, networks and connections, and personalized support.
These programs set the Mitchell Scholarship apart, and we cannot wait to help the new class of Scholars achieve their academic and career goals. In all, there were 166 recipients of the Mitchell Scholarship including the Franklin County recipients:
Lily Bailey – Spruce Mountain High School
Katelyn Daggett – Mt. Blue High School
Abigail Wilcox – Mt. Abram High School
Daxxtyn Williams – Rangeley Lakes Regional School.
