FARMINGTON — The town of Farmington will turn out on Tuesday, July 4th to celebrate our country’s heritage. Following the parade downtown, Henderson Memorial Baptist Church will host its annual “Hot Dog Give-A-Way” to raise money for the Ecumenical Home Heating Fund through donations large or small. The booth will be on the church’s front lawn facing Main Street. Each year some 400 hotdogs and lemonade are given away.

The donations received will help the less fortunate keep their homes heated through the late fall until Federal Low Income Heating Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) monies become available in January. The program is administered by the local Community Action Program (CAP) agency.

This year Henderson Memorial is expanding its mission by offering home-made strawberry shortcake desserts as well as freshly baked home-made pies for your July 4th enjoyment. Unbaked frozen pies are also available. Pies will be $15 and shortcake desserts will be $5. The strawberry-rhubarb pie is an annual favorite. Traditional apple, blueberry, and mixed berry pies will also be available. These desserts are made by the “loving hands of home” and are dee-licious. Monies from the shortcake and pies will be used toward Henderson Memorial’s mission projects and church expenses. Thanks to the church “pie ladies” our freezers are full.

After the parade, the Centennial Brass Band will return for the first time since the pandemic for an 11:00am concert on the lawn of the Pierce House (located between the post office and Henderson Memorial) downtown on Main Street. The band plays an eclectic mix of popular music from the late 19th century on period instruments. The concert is free and open to the public.

Come join the fun for an “old fashion” July 4th celebration. Festivities wind down by noontime leaving the afternoon free for celebrations with family and friends.

